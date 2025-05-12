NTCA welcomes three contractors to Five-Star ranks

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) recently accredited three tile contracting firms into its Five-Star accredited contractor program during the second quarter of 2025. These companies are said to have demonstrated a commitment to craftsmanship, industry standards and business excellence in commercial tile installation.

“We are thrilled to welcome these outstanding contractors into our Five-Star family,” said Jeremy Sax, NTCA deputy director. “Each of these companies reflects the core values of our program: quality, integrity and leadership in the tile industry.”

Since its inception in 2008, the NTCA Five-Star Contractor program has identified top-tier tile contractors dedicated to quality and best practices. In 2023, the program reached became an accredited program in an effort to increase industry recognition and driving greater interest among tile professionals.

The newest NTCA Five-Star accredited contractors are:

● Artcraft Granite, Marble, & Tile Co.: Recognized for high-quality commercial installations, Artcraft has decades of experience and is said to have a reputation for both precision and professionalism in large-scale projects.

● H.J. Martin and Son, Inc.: Accredited in the large commercial category, H.J. Martin and Son continuously strives to elevate industry standards with its project management, innovation and keeping a workforce of skilled employees.

● Commercial Ceramics Inc.: A brand new commercial Five-Star designee, Commercial Ceramics is said to be showcasing a growing influence in the commercial tile sector—backed by a commitment to quality, customer service, and team development.