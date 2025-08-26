i4F announces technology partnership with VICstairs

Turnhout, Belgium—i4F announced a technology partnership with VICstairs for StepVue, a Dutch innovation company specializing in stair nose solutions.

The agreement covers VICstairs’ StepVue, a patented step covering technology designed to simplify stair cladding and renovation. As part of the collaboration, i4F will obtain exclusive licensing rights for the seamless, one-piece stair nose technology. It is engineered for strength, water resistance, safety and uninterrupted design transitions from floors and walls to stairs.

“Our unique technology eliminates the need for strips and aluminum edges, enabling beautiful and simple staircase renovations as well as enhancements for new stairs,” said Philus van Laarhoven, owner of VICstairs. “This advancement allows design to be seamlessly integrated into staircases. i4F is our ideal partner because of its established relationships with manufacturers working in compatible materials. That makes our solution more accessible for both professionals and DIY customers.”

The technology uses SPC, LVT or WPC materials. VICstairs is expected to benefit from i4F’s global customer base in those categories.

The StepVue technology addresses common challenges with traditional stair coverings, including the reliance on visible profile systems. It allows manufacturers to offer staircases that are anti-slip, seamless and durable. Each stair nose is crafted from a single piece of material. The solution is compatible with multiple polymer core composite flooring materials, creating design opportunities for both residential and commercial spaces.

John Rietveldt, CEO of i4F, said the partnership reflects the company’s focus on quality and ease of use. “Their technology perfectly aligns with our commitment to simple installations, durability and design diversity. Through this partnership, i4F and VICstairs are set to redefine the possibilities for staircase renovations, setting new standards in both form and function.”