Moldings: A proven profit center for dealers

Accessories like stair treads and moldings provide an additional profit boost for flooring retailers with some products generating gross margins of 50% to 70%.

With that in mind, it’s no wonder companies are coming out of the woodwork with new accessories that provide installers with the finishing touch and retailers with a chance to increase the overall project cost.

Here are some recent introductions:

Artistic Finishes

Artistic Finishes’ new printed accessories provide the finishing touch for LVP and laminate flooring installs. With a combination of precise digital imaging and expert hand-staining, the company’s Enduracor Digital Print-LT technology offers a different approach to printed treads, risers and moldings. These printed parts use an exclusive four-layer construction as its Enduracor Wood Veneer moldings—meaning a lightweight and easy-to-install WPC core coated in the same durable, lasting coatings. And with actual images of the flooring printed directly onto the materials, each piece will fit right in with the surrounding floor.

Xcessories

Engineered Floors’ Xcessories is a comprehensive line of trim and moldings solutions designed to complement the company’s range of PureGrain hard surface products across all of its brands. This collection ensures a seamless, professional finish for every installation. From coordinating stair treads, stair nosing and reducers to quarter round and T-molding, Xcessories provides a perfect pair with PureGrain.

Seneca Millwork

Seneca produces high-quality, durable hardwood transitions and stair components with a unique blend of craftsmanship and technology, resulting in a full range of premium-crafted solutions for hardwood molding needs.

Fittes

The Flush Trim Mount [Lite] by Fittes delivers a clean, modern edge that’s easy to install. Cheaper and more versatile than aluminum alternatives, the domestically made Fittes Flush Trim Mount [Lite] works with any baseboard height and allows for adjustable reveals. While shadow reveals are typically installed by drywallers, they create alignment challenges for carpenters — often resulting in uneven, messy finishes. Fittes solves this by attaching the trim directly to the baseboard so carpenters can install it just like they would any standard baseboard.

Vents

Vents is making a statement with its new precision-crafted, framed, flush-mount floor vents that blend seamlessly into any space. Designed with strength and durability in mind, these vents are built to last and made to match. Each piece is custom made to the exact flooring specs—no compromises, no plastic, no hazards. Whether installing engineered hardwood or LVP, these vents deliver a clean, integrated look that elevates the entire room. In addition, with magnetic dampers, airflow control is made easier.

Vanishing Vents

Vanishing Vents creates premium floor vents using the actual flooring material—LVP or engineered wood—ensuring a perfect match in color, texture and sheen. The result? Eye-catching vents that truly vanish into the floor. Top features include fast turnaround—five-day in-house production; flexible orders (order 1 vent or 50); available in standard sizes as well as custom sizes, and matching nosing on stair treads for luxury vinyl plank and engineered wood, making it ideal to create stair treads.

Performance Accessories

TrueMatch is the latest innovation from Performance Accessories, designed to upgrade the look and performance of stair noses in both vinyl and laminate flooring. This cutting-edge product offers a 100% match in color, pattern and texture, ensuring that stairs seamlessly blend with the flooring. TrueMatch maintains all the performance properties of the flooring, including waterproof warranties, thanks to the Uniclic locking system. The unique, rounded, full nose shape further enhances the aesthetic.

TotalWorx

TotalWorx Accessories is raising the bar in 2025 with 16 new PrepWorx floor preparation solutions. Engineered for speed, performance and versatility, this expanded lineup includes featheredge patches, moisture mitigation products and primers that are developed to help installers streamline subfloor prep and minimize jobsite downtime. Part of a portfolio spanning adhesives (LokWorx), transitions (FinishWorx), aftercare (CareWorx) and underlayment/cushion (GroundWorx), TotalWorx supports professionals at every stage of the job.

Versatrim

Versatrim is seeking to raise the bar in stairway innovation with Versatrim Treads. Made in the USA, these treads use the actual floor plank to craft the tread and cap for a seamless look that blends into any interior. Treads combine precision engineering with aesthetic versatility. Each tread is crafted to match exact flooring specs. Their durable design ensures long-lasting performance in high-traffic areas without compromising style. “At Versatrim, we believe every detail matters,” said Keith Medick, president and CEO. “With our new full tread offering, we aim to become the No. 1 source for stair solutions.”

Ventiques

The Kanyon style vent from Ventiques combines timeless design with modern performance. Crafted with precision, Kanyon’s bold, yet refined, lines are inspired by the natural contours of canyon landscapes. Built with high-quality materials, the Kanyon style vent is designed to provide lasting durability and proven wear resistance under normal use while maintaining its beautiful finish over time. Its airflow design ensures efficient ventilation without compromising on style.