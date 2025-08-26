2025 NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention announces speakers

By FCNews Staff
NAFCD + NBMDA conventionChicago—NAFCD + NBMDA announced the keynote and main stage speakers for the 2025 NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention, taking place here Nov. 4 – 6. According to event organizers, the convention will feature three highly acclaimed speakers who will offer attendees powerful insights on leadership, teamwork and economic strategy.

Opening Keynote: Robert “Cujo” Teschner

Robert “Cujo” Teschner, a former F-15 and F-22 fighter pilot and Squadron Commander, will kick off the convention with his opening keynote, “Debrief to Win,” on Wednesday, Nov. 5, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cujo, a bestselling author, will draw on his extensive experience in high-performance military teams to show attendees how to move beyond the “taskwork trap” and build truly effective teams. His presentation will focus on the fundamentals of teamwork, positive accountability and winning through disruption.

Wednesday General Session: Steve McClatchy

Steve McClatchy, president and founder of Growth Team Strategies, will lead a session titled “Lasting Relationships: Communicate Effectively, Resolve Conflict & Lead High Performance Relationships” on Wednesday, Nov. 5, from 3:15-4:15 p.m.

A New York Times bestselling author of “Decide: Work Smarter, Reduce Your Stress & Lead by Example,” McClatchy will share essential skills for building strong professional relationships.

Thursday General Session: Brian Beaulieu

Brian Beaulieu, former CEO of ITR Economics, will close out the convention’s education with a deep dive into the economic future in his presentation, “Gearing Up for 2026,” on Thursday, Nov. 6, from 1-2:45 p.m.

A celebrated business cycle and forecasting expert, Beaulieu will provide a comprehensive outlook for the general economy and specific markets relevant to the audience. He will also discuss his predictions for inflation and interest rates through 2027.

Register today to attend. Special rates are available for attendees who register by September 9.

