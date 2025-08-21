AHF Products releases first sustainability report

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products has released its first sustainability report, marking a milestone in the company’s efforts toward transparency, accountability and environmental progress.

The report outlines AHF’s sustainability framework across four core pillars: circular economy, climate and ecosystem health, human health and social health and well-being. It also highlights the advantages of U.S.-based manufacturing for environmental responsibility, supply chain efficiency and long-term customer value.

“U.S.-based manufacturing gives us a unique ability to respond quickly to customer needs, control material sourcing and ensure consistency in quality and sustainability,” said Brent Emore, CEO of AHF Products. “Producing locally from renewable or abundant resources to create durable floors that last generations reduces landfill waste and offers a smart, sustainable choice for consumers and designers. It’s common sense that producing materials that last generations is good for everyone.”

AHF is one of the few U.S.-based hard surface flooring manufacturers with 10 domestic manufacturing facilities. The company produces most of its porcelain, hardwood and VCT products from locally sourced and abundant materials. These product lines deliver exceptional durability, reduce replacement cycles and conserve resources over time.

The brochure includes highlights from AHF’s first formal sustainability report, aligned with SASB frameworks and covering fiscal year 2024–25. It affirms the company’s dedication to continuous improvement in environmental transparency and responsible manufacturing practices.

Notable milestones include:

First carbon neutral Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for porcelain (Crossville)

Expanded documentation for all commercial wood, resilient and porcelain products

Expansion of densified hardwood product line

Continued investment in energy-efficient infrastructure and material circularity

“Our work at AHF is guided by a clear understanding that the choices we make today shape the world we build tomorrow,” said Noah Chitty, vice president of sustainability and technical services at AHF. “From investing in energy-efficient infrastructure to expanding disclosure programs and incorporating recycled materials into our products, we’re focused on making sustainability real—measurable, transparent and part of every surface we manufacture.”

Made in the USA, sold in the USA

AHF’s U.S.-based manufacturing model supports domestic jobs, reduces transportation-related emissions and ensures a high degree of product transparency and quality control.

Porcelain tile

Crossville Argent 2.0: Carbon neutral, made in Tennessee with recycled content, offering refined color palettes and installation versatility.

Crossville Beljn: Inspired by Belgian limestone, this carbon-neutral tile is produced in the U.S. with up to 15% recycled content. It is the fourth in Crossville’s carbon-neutral collections.

Resilient flooring

Armstrong Flooring MedinPure: PVC-free, high-performance sheet flooring for healthcare and education, free of Red List chemicals, with certified EPDs.

Armstrong Flooring & AHF Contract VCT: Durable, low-maintenance tile made primarily from limestone, an abundant natural material.

Ingenious Plank by Bruce and Armstrong Flooring: A hybrid resilient flooring made from renewable wood fibers, offering waterproof performance, enhanced acoustics and scratch resistance.

Solid and engineered hardwood

AHF harvests, mills and finishes its solid wood flooring in the U.S. using 100% American hardwoods such as oak, maple, hickory and walnut, and sells it under brands including Bruce, Hartco and Robbins.

Engineered hardwood collections feature innovations such as Densified Hardwood, 100% natural and manufactured without chemicals or fillers, using only heat and pressure.

All featured products align with leading third-party certifications including FloorScore, Declare, FSC and CARB/TSCA. They also support sustainability frameworks such as LEED, SASB, Gensler Product Sustainability Standards and mindful MATERIALS.

A long-term vision

“As a multi-industry manufacturing leader, AHF Products recognizes that sustainability reporting is an ongoing journey,” Chitty said. “This first sustainability publication reflects the company’s commitment to continuous progress, innovation and customer collaboration.”