Decocer unveils ‘Echoes of the Earth’ at Cersaie 2025

By FCNews Staff
Bologna, Italy—Decocer debuted Echoes of the Earth, a pavilion designed by Héctor Ruiz Velázquez, at Cersaie 2025. The installation celebrates the origin and essence of ceramics through a compact yet powerful architectural statement.

The 65-square-meter pavilion transforms clay from a raw material into living architecture. Emerging from a solid ceramic mass that opens organically at one corner, the design invites visitors to explore the heart of the material. The space demonstrates how ceramics can move beyond surface applications to become structure, space and narrative.

The design

The design divides the pavilion into three zones: an entry hall that draws visitors inward, a quiet pause area framed by ceramic forms and an exhibition space designed for conversation and product display. Ceramic materials compose every element—floors, walls, furniture and sculptural details. A mirrored wall multiplies the sense of depth, while lighting highlights the texture and relief of each surface as visitors move through the space.

The pavilion also presents Decocer’s latest ceramic collections, integrated seamlessly into the architecture. The cylindrical structures serve as display windows where visitors can walk through and interact directly with the material.

The installation offers a sensory experience that invites visitors to see ceramics as a medium that builds, surrounds and communicates. The design reflects Decocer’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and customization.

Echoes of the Earth reflects Decocer’s philosophy of blending tradition and modernity, beauty and function, sustainability and emotion. The pavilion positions ceramics as both material and message—a living architecture that inspires, communicates and endures.

