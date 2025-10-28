Shaw Contract pledges $250,000 to St. Jude

Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract is continuing its ongoing partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with a commitment of $250,000 over five years, made in celebration of the company’s ColorLink LVT collection. This donation, according to the company, underscores its mission “People Together, Planet Forever” and its rallying cry “Neutral is Not Enough”—a call to act boldly on behalf of the next generation. The fundraising initiative kicked off in September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and will go through September 2030.

According to the company, the ColorLink LVT Collection embodies connection and care, linking purposeful design to purposeful action. Through this collection, Shaw Contract extends its enterprise-wide support of St. Jude’s lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.

“ColorLink is about more than design; it’s about creating meaningful impact,” said Dave Bailey, director of marketing, healthcare, senior living and life sciences. “We cannot afford to be neutral when it comes to the next generation. By supporting St. Jude, we are helping ensure that children everywhere have the opportunities they deserve. Color links us all.”

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so they can focus on helping their child live. Since its founding in 1962, St. Jude has helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate in the U.S. from 20% to 80%.

Since 2012, Shaw and its programs have provided more than $25 million in corporate, retail and consumer donations to St. Jude. Shaw is also a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, donating flooring for 40-plus homes annually and helping raise more than $60 million each year. Additional give-back programs include Cushion for a Cause (raising more than $9M since 2013), Clean for a Cause and Exclusively First, which launched in 2025 through Shaw Floors and the Shaw Flooring Network. Shaw associates, customers and partners have also raised $3M through the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend since 2014.