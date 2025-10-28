Tuesday Tips: Maximize savings with WEX Fuel Card Program

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tip, Melissa Thome of Savings4Members highlights the WEX Fleet Fuel Card and how it helps WFCA members save. From tracking expenses to managing usage, the free card lets you monitor fuel spending and save at 95% of stations nationwide.

