Tuesday Tips: Be Memorable

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tip, Tom Jennings shares why customers remember experiences—not displays. Samples alone don’t sell style any more than a box of crayons creates art. It’s your presentation that makes the difference.

