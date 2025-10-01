Tarkett Hospitality unveils new Artisan carpet collection

Dalton—Tarkett Hospitality has launched the Artisan Collection. The new running line of broadloom carpet is designed to bring a handcrafted aesthetic to hospitality spaces. Inspired by time-honored crafts and natural materials, the collection aims to evoke a sense of community, warmth and belonging.

“The Artisan Collection is a testament to the enduring power of handcrafted design and its ability to create spaces that feel authentic and welcoming,” said Kim Drautz, president of Tarkett Hospitality. “We believe that by weaving a sense of heritage and artistry into our products, we can help our clients tell a richer story within their properties. This collection is a celebration of authenticity and enduring design.”

The inspiration

The designs draw from woven textiles, woodblock prints and carved pottery, reimagining natural forms with an abstract flair. Patterns range from delicate to dramatic. They recall fibers like linen and sisal, with motifs spanning from leafy stems to geometric mark-making. Constructed with an all-cut Prestige build in a 36-ounce weight, the carpets offer plush comfort, tactile presence and large-scale designs. The palette features earthen, neutral shades that blend with a wide range of interior styles.

“Our goal with the Artisan Collection was to create patterns that feel both intentional and hand-touched, offering a visual rhythm that speaks to the artistry found in traditional crafts,” said Amber Osiecki, creative director for Tarkett Hospitality. “From the organic flow of the leafy motifs to the abstract mark-making, each design provides a deeply handcrafted feel that elevates the overall aesthetic of a space.”

The collection pairs handcrafted aesthetics with advanced technology for performance. The carpet features 100% solution-dyed Lextron Enviro-Green fiber, engineered for durability, fade resistance and stain resistance in high-traffic environments. The fiber includes 10% pre-consumer recycled content, aligning with Tarkett’s sustainability goals and circular economy initiatives.

All Tarkett Hospitality collections are recyclable at end of life through the company’s ReStart flooring take-back and recycling program. This initiative reflects the brand’s commitment to “Proof in Every Step” of its design and manufacturing process.