Latest laminates take their cues from hardwood visuals

It should come as no surprise that the prevailing trends seen in hardwood—the return of classic patterns and shapes, as well as longer/wider planks—mirror precisely the same trends we’re seeing in the laminates.

Take, for example, the new Everest pattern from Mannington. The latest addition to the company’s signature Restoration Collection, Everest was designed to reflect a refined European white oak visual with subtle edge spalting and 18-plank repeat. Another standout feature of the new laminate line is an innovative bevel designed to more closely mimic real hardwood. Prior iterations of Mannington’s Restoration planks featured a painted bevel; now it’s transitioned to a pressed, SculptedEdge bevel.

“It gives more design options for that open floor plan where you have those 60-inch lengths compared to 48-inch lengths,” said John Hammel, senior director, residential hard surfaces, Mannington. Realism is also a focal point of Eternity Flooring’s new Voila 5G laminate. The new line is positioned as a premium-grade waterproof product and is produced in France. It reflects European craftsmanship and high styling, according to Isaac Lee, corporate sales, marketing and product development manager. “The product features exclusive designs available only through Eternity,” he said.

The latest laminate visuals are taking a page out of the hardwood design playbook. They feature classic patterns such as herringbone and chevron. Case in point: the new designs in Inhaus’ Landmark and Manor collections. Manor, an already popular traditional plank collection, was expanded with a new herringbone pattern. “We took our AC5-rated premium EIR laminate, Landmark, and offered the same curated designs in herringbone in our Manor collection,” said Derek Welbourn, CEO. “Along with our replicated moldings that we manufacture ourselves, customers can have one room in herringbone and another room in a standard plank format with the same look.”

Just as innovations in digital printing have raised the bar on realism in laminate visuals, embossed texturing and surface treatments also play a crucial role. They enhance the authenticity of laminate flooring. Take Mohawk’s RevWood Premier with Signature Technology, for instance. The technology allows 64 layers of textured details. It delivers four times the resolution of some products currently available on the market today.