How to gain customers during this ongoing slump (part 2)

I covered the problem with “spray and pray” advertising: throwing money at random tactics and hoping they work. This month we’ll dig into the Before phase of my “Before, During and After” system: How to attract the ready-to-buy customers who are happy to pay full margin.

I once worked with a dealer in Florida who was spending over $100,000 a year on advertising. When I asked him how it was working, he shrugged and said, “So-so.” That’s spray and pray. Fat stacks of money out the door, tire kickers in the door.

The solution is not to unthinkingly dump more money into ads. It’s to do marketing the right way.

Answer the unspoken question

Remember: every prospect looking or flooring has an unspoken question: “Why should I buy from you instead of your competitor?”

Most dealers do a lousy job of answering it. Here are two quick ways to answer it well:

Lead with your guarantee. If you offer a replacement guarantee, put it in your headline. It instantly builds trust and positions you as the safe choice. Let your customers answer the unspoken question. Stream your reviews to your website so they update automatically. When a homeowner sees dozens of five-star reviews scrolling across the page, it answers the unspoken question better than any ad ever could.

Repurposing reviews

Dealers don’t get nearly enough mileage out of their reviews. Post them on your social media, include them in your ads and newsletters and put them on signage in your showroom. In other words, use them everywhere for potential customers to see.

Google Maps SEO

Make sure your Google Map listing is fully optimized. When done right, you’ll show up in the “Map Pack” at the top of Google’s local search results, which is prime real estate that captures about 44% of all local search clicks—compared to just 29% for regular organic listings and 19% for paid ads. In other words, more people click the Map results than everything else combined. These are high-intent buyers, so the quality of the leads is usually much better than google ads.

Facebook

We’ve run thousands of posts for dealers across North America and seen what gets engagement and what flops. Photos of flooring products? Duds. Posts featuring your clients, videos from live events at your store and home-maintenance tips outperform by 4x-10x.

Referral partnerships

Realtors, designers, remodelers and property managers all need reliable flooring pros they can trust. Build those relationships. These partners can feed you steady, pre-sold clients year-round.

The “before” phase is about positioning yourself as the obvious choice before shoppers ever walk in the door. Do that consistently and you’ll prosper in any market—up or down.

