Shaw Industries invents testing methodology to detect PFAS

Dalton—Global flooring provider and sustainability leader Shaw Industries announced it has invented a new testing methodology to detect PFAS (perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances). The methodology was developed as part of the company’s rigorous efforts to ensure it was not adding PFAS to its manufacturing processes.

Shaw ceased using PFAS-based materials to repel soil and stains in all of its U.S. carpet manufacturing operations by January 2019. Additionally, Shaw required its third-party suppliers to provide materials to Shaw that did not contain PFAS. However, even though these steps were taken, through its ongoing due diligence, Shaw found that further testing was needed to prevent PFAS from entering its manufacturing processes because suppliers oftentimes did not know that PFAS were in the materials they were selling to Shaw.

“When materials we purchased were tested using existing drinking water protocols, they would show non-detect for PFAS,” said Kellie Ballew, Shaw vice president of environmental affairs. “What we discovered is that drinking water testing wasn’t accurate for soaps, oils, resins and other solid materials—really anything other than drinking water. An adequate testing methodology didn’t exist, so we invented one.”

About PFAS

PFAS, a group of nearly 15,000 chemicals, have been used in a wide variety of industrial applications since the 1940s and are used in hundreds of everyday products including soap, pizza boxes, microwave popcorn bags, cosmetics, dental floss, contact lenses, toilet paper and other items for heat, soil or stain resistance. As a result, they are ubiquitous in society.

Since filing for the patent in December 2024, Shaw has used this methodology to uncover the chemicals in numerous materials that third-party suppliers intended to supply to Shaw where PFAS testing previously showed “non-detect” levels.

“Working with our suppliers over the past year, we’ve sought feedback regarding the impact of this new testing methodology to understand its ease of use, and the various ways in which it might be applied,” Ballew noted.”Based upon those learnings and confirmation of the viability of this testing to others, we wanted to more proactively share the patent-pending process with others because this issue isn’t limited to carpet or even manufacturing. Until chemical manufacturers stop making PFAS or products containing PFAS, anyone looking to remove these chemistries from their operations or supply chains will have to be as diligent as we’ve been. And I hope that by sharing our testing innovation, others don’t have to start from scratch like we did.”

About the testing methodology

Developed by Shaw scientist and technical director Clay Hampton, the methodology focuses on how test samples are prepared. The process includes steps for chemically treating samples to reveal PFAS that can otherwise be hidden in the ingredients companies purchase.

