Coverings 2026 unveils conference education lineup

Las Vegas—Coverings, the largest event in North America dedicated to ceramic tile and natural stone, unveiled extensive educational programming for Coverings 2026, set for March 30-April 2 here at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Coverings 2026 attendees will gain insights designed to strengthen professional skills, deepen market intelligence and support leadership development across the tile, stone, design and construction industries. Registered and prospective attendees can review the full conference schedule, including dates, times and locations, at Coverings.com.

The 2026 conference program will feature a mix of technical presentations, partner-led sessions, interactive Q&As and live demonstrations. The goal is to equip attendees with practical and strategic knowledge to navigate a rapidly evolving tile and stone market.

A marquee session will feature actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation.

“Building Hope: A Conversation with Gary Sinise, NTCA and NSI on Serving Veterans Through Skilled Craftsmanship” will take place April 1 from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. PDT. The session is sponsored at the headline level by MAPEI Corporation and at the supporting level by PROFLEX Products. It will bring together Sinise with leaders from the National Tile Contractors Association and the Natural Stone Institute.

The discussion will highlight collaboration through the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program, which builds specially adapted, mortgage-free smart homes for severely wounded U.S. veterans. The program recently marked the dedication of its 100th smart home.

Attendees will learn how tile and stone professionals have contributed to these projects and explore ways to participate in future builds, including skilled labor, material donations and advocacy.

In addition to the featured session, registered professionals will have access to nearly two dozen education programs. The sessions are organized into three tracks: Installation & Fabrication, Materials & Trends and Workforce & Profits.

Featured sessions

“The Most Directional Color and Design Trends,” scheduled for March 30 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., will open the conference lineup. Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, will present her “Sense-Abilities” program, examining lifestyle cues and emotional drivers shaping consumer design decisions. Eiseman will outline key color and design influences expected to guide product development and project planning in the coming year.

Also on March 30, “Get Inspired and Turbocharge Your Business,” running from 8 to 9 a.m., will spotlight selections from the Tile Heritage Foundation’s archive of more than 44,000 digital images. The session will demonstrate how historical context can enhance storytelling, reinforce authenticity and inspire new design concepts while supporting long-term business growth.

Architecture and design education

Coverings 2026 will host a dedicated Architecture & Design Day on March 31, featuring six AIA-accredited courses. The sessions are designed to provide architects and designers with practical specification tools for residential and commercial projects. The program will be presented by the Ceramic Tile Distributors Association, National Tile Contractors Association and Natural Stone Institute.

Sessions will include CTDA’s “Why Tile” from 8 to 9 a.m. CTDA will also present “Health and Environmental Benefits of Ceramic Tile” from 11 a.m. to noon.

NSI will present “The Art of Specifying Natural Stone” from 8 to 9 a.m. It will follow with “Natural Stone and Green Design” from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

NTCA will present “Introduction to Tile Industry Standards, Methods and Best Practices” from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The association will conclude with “Specifying & Installing Gauged Porcelain Tile Panels/Slabs” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Leadership and partner programs

Day 2 will feature “Inspire, Lead, Grow: Opportunities for Emerging Professionals in Tile and Stone,” scheduled for 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The interactive session targets emerging professionals seeking to build career pathways, strengthen skills and understand how leadership drives innovation.

On Day 3, the panel discussion “Inside the Industry: Leaders on Tile Today,” from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., will bring together leaders from across the tile and stone sectors. Panelists will address market dynamics, supply chain issues, customer expectations and emerging opportunities in residential and commercial applications.

Partner education will expand the learning experience on Days 2 and 3, beginning with Facades+ Las Vegas on March 31. Presented in partnership with The Architect’s Newspaper, the half-day program will focus on façade technology, materials and best practices. Attendees can earn three AIA HSW credits and receive full access to the Coverings show floor.

Additional partner-led education will conclude on Day 3 with the University of Ceramic Tile and Stone’s four-hour workshop, “How to Be a Professional Architectural Sales Rep to Develop ‘Bullet Proof’ Specifications and Get the Order.” The first 20 registrants will receive a complimentary workbook. Partner programs require separate registration.

Registration details

Industry professionals can explore all educational offerings and register at Coverings.com. Cost-free registration will be available through Feb. 1, 2026. A $49 advance registration fee will apply from Feb. 2 through March 29. Onsite registration will be available March 30-April 2 for $49 online or $99 in person. Complete registration details are available at Coverings.com/registration-information.