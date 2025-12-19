Tile Heritage Foundation adds four new board members

Healdsburg, Calif.—The Tile Heritage Foundation added four new members to its board of directors as it enters a new phase of growth and preservation efforts within the American tile industry.

The four new new board members are Bart Bettiga, executive director of the National Tile Contractors Association; Rick Church, executive director of the Ceramic Tile Distributors Association; Caryn Halifax, CEO and president of the International Masonry Institute; and Molly Trendell Nation, executive director of the Tile Contractors’ Association of America.

The additions strengthen the foundation’s leadership as it expands its mission to protect and preserve the history of tile in the United States. Each brings industry experience, strategic insight and expanded support for the Tile Heritage Foundation’s initiatives.

The new board members

Bettiga has served as executive director of NTCA since 2002. He also serves on the board of governors for Coverings. Bettiga has more than 30 years of experience in the tile and stone industry and oversees financial operations for NTCA, TileLetter and the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF).

Church serves as executive director of CTDA and is president, head coach and owner of CM Services Inc. He brings experience in strategic planning, consensus building, marketing and market development, with a background in professional services leadership.

Halifax serves as CEO and president of IMI and leads the International Masonry Training and Education Foundation. She previously served as assistant general counsel for IMI and the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers.

Nation serves as executive director of TCAA alongside her two sisters. She is also an assistant professor of environmental education in the Department of Ecology and Environmental Studies at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Together, the four new directors expand representation and transparency for the industry groups they serve. They join the existing board to support continued development of Tile Heritage Foundation programs and outreach.

Karim Motawi, the foundation’s newly appointed executive director of development, will lead this next phase of growth. With support from the expanded board, Motawi will focus on increasing engagement. He will also work to grow financial support. His efforts will promote appreciation for ceramic surfaces and the professionals behind them.