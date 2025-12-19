Retailers React: What are your plans for 2026?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What are your plans for 2026?
Here are their responses:
“‘Evolve with Purpose’ is our theme for 2026. We as a company (all employees) in early January will do a SWOT [strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats] analysis of all aspects of our company from an employee, customer and vendor perspective to identify how we can evolve as we work to live our company values of family, craftmanship, integrity and value. We want to be the best employer in town, the best flooring solution for customers and the best relationship/account for our vendors.”
—Sheldon Yoder
Yoder & Co. Floors
Columbus, Ohio
“We are excited to open a new design center in 2026, which is under construction now. We will also be adding to our team in several departments.”
—Lauren Voit
Great Western Flooring
Naperville, Ill.
“We joined CCA’s Kiba program and completely remodeled the store in 2025. Our main goal for 2026 is to increase our market share in the Kitchen & Bath remodeling category. We also just added two more Main Street commercial sales associates to the team in an effort to increase that portion of our business.”
—Paul Deschenes
Schneider’s Flooring America
Vernon, Conn.
“I’m getting ready to pick up some pent-up demand. Hopefully this comes with lower federal interest rates, which I hope we will see significant movement over the next 6-9 months. Looking forward to potential growth in ’26.”
—Ben Case
Carpet Collection
Lockport, N.Y.
“I’m excited about our team and the adjustments we’ve made, and I think those changes put us in a strong position to create meaningful momentum in both our commercial and residential divisions.”
—Bob Pireu
Bob & Pete’s Floors
Canton, Ohio