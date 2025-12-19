Retailers React: What are your plans for 2026?

By Ken Ryan
HomeFeatured PostRetailers React: What are your plans for 2026?

customer concernEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What are your plans for 2026?

Here are their responses:

“‘Evolve with Purpose’ is our theme for 2026. We as a company (all employees) in early January will do a SWOT [strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats] analysis of all aspects of our company from an employee, customer and vendor perspective to identify how we can evolve as we work to live our company values of family, craftmanship, integrity and value. We want to be the best employer in town, the best flooring solution for customers and the best relationship/account for our vendors.”

 

—Sheldon Yoder

Yoder & Co. Floors

Columbus, Ohio

Lauren Voit, President, Great Western Flooring, Naperville, Ill.

“We are excited to open a new design center in 2026, which is under construction now. We will also be adding to our team in several departments.”

 

—Lauren Voit

Great Western Flooring

Naperville, Ill.

“We joined CCA’s Kiba program and completely remodeled the store in 2025. Our main goal for 2026 is to increase our market share in the Kitchen & Bath remodeling category. We also just added two more Main Street commercial sales associates to the team in an effort to increase that portion of our business.”

—Paul Deschenes

Schneider’s Flooring America

Vernon, Conn.

“I’m getting ready to pick up some pent-up demand. Hopefully this comes with lower federal interest rates, which I hope we will see significant movement over the next 6-9 months. Looking forward to potential growth in ’26.”

—Ben Case

Carpet Collection

Lockport, N.Y.

“I’m excited about our team and the adjustments we’ve made, and I think those changes put us in a strong position to create meaningful momentum in both our commercial and residential divisions.”

—Bob Pireu
Bob & Pete’s Floors
Canton, Ohio

Previous article
Executive forecast 2026: Resilient remains industry driver

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Executive forecast 2026: Resilient remains industry driver

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
After several years of economic swings, shifting consumer priorities and ongoing channel disruption, the resilient category enters 2026 at a critical inflection point. Rates...
Read more
Featured Post

Q&A: Scott Humphrey details new book ‘Leadership by the Letter’

FCNews Staff - 0
If there’s one person that personifies exemplary leadership in the floor covering sector, it’s safe to say that most industry observers would cite Scott...
Read more
Carpet

Executive forecast 2026: Minor soft-surface rebound ahead

Ken Ryan - 0
It’s carpet’s turn to make hay in 2026. That’s according to some carpet executives who suggest that after several years of inflation, high interest...
Read more
Installation

FCEF appoints David Chambers chairman

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) named David Chambers of Nebraska Furniture Mart chairman of the board and announced three new board members. Chambers brings...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: The importance of finishing touches

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdZTvt8GYZE Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving...
Read more
Carpet

Executive Forecast 2026: Growth estimates tempered for new year

FCNews Staff - 0
The flooring industry’s leading executives are predicting 2026 will look a lot like 2025 did, with market uncertainty keeping growth forecasts in the flat...
Read more

As seen in

December 15, 2025

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X