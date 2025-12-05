Retailers React: What was your best promotion in 2025

By Ken Ryan
customer concernEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What have you done to drive business?

Here are their responses:

“Our best promotion was our annual private sale. Customers love to feel like they’re getting the ‘best deal of the year.’ We explored new marketing strategies, including text messaging, and it returned an impressive amount of engagement from our customer base.”

 

—Matt Wien

Marshall Flooring

Mayfield Heights, Ohio

“Our greatest promotion came after being voted No. 1 in the flooring category in our area. We did a great job promoting the win in local news media, our social media and the community groups we belong to. We also sent a note thanking the community for their votes and support. Many people said they wanted to work with the best.”

 

—Carlton Billingsley

Floors and More

Benton, Ark.

“We have a Made in America sale every year that is always successful. We take $0.50 off a square foot of hard and soft surface products. I partner with my manufacturers to split the discount with me and promote it using my social media platforms, Google Ads and in-store advertising. We use our co-op funds to help offset the advertising costs.”

—Typhannie Harker

Carpeting by Mike

Somerset, Wis.

“We remodeled and moved into a new building June 1. We celebrated with a re-grand opening sale, which was the most successful promotion of the year. We hammered social media with reels and ads, had giveaways, drawings, great sale prices and a food truck here.”

—Jeremy Wirges

3 Kings CarpetsPlus ColorTile

Fort Wayne, Ind.

“Our best in-store promotion is our National Karastan Month sale. Both May and October this year were our top-selling months aiding in the overall position of our store during an economic downturn.”

—Cathy Buchanan

Independent Carpet One

Westland, Mich

