Revolution Mills names Bill Waters central regional manager

Calhoun, Ga.—Revolution Mills appointed Bill Waters as regional sales manager for the Central Region. His territory includes North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and parts of Indiana, Arkansas and Florida.

“Revolution Mills is thrilled to appoint Bill to this position. Bill’s experience and relationships will certainly add to the rapid growth in this region,” said Zach Kennedy, president of sales.

Waters is an industry veteran. He began his career at World Carpets, where he became president of the World and Zenith sales divisions. He most recently spent 23 years with the Dixie Group as senior regional vice president for the same region.