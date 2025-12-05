J+J Flooring expands Helping Hands holiday program

By FCNews Staff
HomeCommercialJ+J Flooring expands Helping Hands holiday program

Dalton—J+J Flooring expanded its Helping Hands holiday initiative as it entered its ninth year. The program brings decorated Christmas trees to children’s hospitals and community organizations across the United States. Designers and flooring professionals create themed trees each November and December and donate them to hospitals and nonprofits to support young patients and their families.

“What started as one simple idea has grown into a national tradition,” said Kim Bobo, director of marketing at J+J Flooring. “Helping Hands continues to thrive because of the passion and generosity of our design partners. Together, we are able to bring hope, cheer and a touch of wonder to thousands of children during the holidays.”

The 2025 campaign will reach more than 20 communities, including Alabama, Atlanta, Hawaii, Nashville, Charlotte, Phoenix, Houston, Minneapolis, Portland, Dallas, Boston, Indianapolis, Wisconsin, Chicago, Austin, Des Moines, Philadelphia, Kansas City, San Diego, Buffalo, Boise and Sacramento. In 2024, participants decorated and delivered more than 1,150 trees, transforming hospital corridors and patient rooms into bright holiday spaces.

Giving back during the holiday season

Many teams add toys, games and other surprises to their designs. These gifts give children something to enjoy long after the decorations come down. At the end of the program, J+J Flooring representatives and local designers deliver the trees. Kids and families explore the holiday display, choose a favorite and bring it back to their room.

“Spending the holidays in the hospital is something no child or family looks forward to,” Bobo said. “Helping Hands is our way of making that experience a little brighter and creating memories of joy during a difficult time.”

Now in its ninth year, the Helping Hands program remains a key part of J+J Flooring’s social responsibility efforts. The initiative brings the design community together and shows how small acts of compassion can make the holiday season more meaningful.

Previous article
Retailers React: What was your best promotion in 2025

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Retailers React: What was your best promotion in 2025

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
News

Revolution Mills names Bill Waters central regional manager

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Revolution Mills appointed Bill Waters as regional sales manager for the Central Region. His territory includes North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois,...
Read more
News

Tile of Spain announces winners of 2025 Tile of Spain Awards

FCNews Staff - 0
Castellón, Spain—Tile of Spain announced the winners of the 2025 Tile of Spain Awards. The brand represents more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers within...
Read more
Commercial

Tarkett expands Even Plane LVT collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett refreshed its Even Plane luxury vinyl tile collection with 12 new visuals. The update includes two Terrazzo patterns and 10 Patine abstract...
Read more
News

Marazzi launches new tile collection: Curation

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Marazzi introduced Curation, a new collection that merges brick and terrazzo into a bold, style-driven assortment made in the United States. The line...
Read more
News

i4F acquires Beaulieu’s luxury vinyl patents portfolio

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Beglium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the global flooring industry, announced that it has purchased Beaulieu International Group’s (B.I.G.)...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X