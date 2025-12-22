Executive forecast 2026: Wood gains optimism for 2026

This time last year, hardwood flooring suppliers faced stubbornly high interest rates, and as 2026 approaches, the challenges remain largely the same.

Despite several small rate reductions by the Federal Reserve, including an additional quarter-point rate drop that was announced on Dec. 10, the longer-term effect remains to be seen. This is primarily due to the time it takes between a given rate reduction and the ultimate impact on not only mortgage applications, refinancing and builder plans, but the consumer psyche. Many homeowners have been hesitant to trade in an existing 3%-4% mortgage for 6%.

Then there’s the issue of tariffs, which impacts the wood sector as many suppliers rely on both raw materials and finished imports.

Wade Bondrowski

director of sales, USA Mercier Wood Flooring

What is your projection for the growth of the category next year?

We’re very upbeat about 2026. Every single one of my distributors has been up with us for the past three years, and we don’t see any reason why that shouldn’t continue into the new year.

What segments and/or products will fuel growth in 2026?

We still see growth in the high end of the real wood category. With so many companies focusing on plastic floors, that basically took the low-end wood products out of the market because they couldn’t compete.

What are the growth projections for your company in particular?

I foresee continued strong growth for us for the coming year, and we expect to continue to buck the general trend we’re seeing across the category at large.

Cite a few of your major initiatives achieved in 2025.

We continued to invest significantly in machinery, optimizers and material sourcing to create a new visual across our product lines. Reinvesting back into the business is paying dividends.

Identify the “X” factor that will impact business in general in 2026?

The X factor is still going to be the interest rates. They continue to slowly trend downward, like the rate we just saw, which gives the affordability factor back to some of these younger generations so they’ll be able to go out and purchase a house.

Where do you see the greatest opportunities?

We’re coming out with a complete rebranding of our Generations+ finish, which we will be calling Live and Live Up. We also plan to focus more attention on “select” grade and better goods.

Milton Goodwin

vice president, hardwood, AHF Products

What is your projection for the growth of the category next year?

We’re hearing many predict that the segment is going to be flat to up 1% or 2%. Our prediction is that the overall wood flooring market will be flat.

What segments and/or products will fuel growth in 2026?

We’re seeing growth in the unfinished side of the business as well as the more premium prefinished products. That’s where we’re going to continue to focus our efforts.

What are the growth projections for your company in particular?

We don’t plan on being flat; our goal is to always outpace the overall wood flooring market. We’re very positive about our wood business.

Cite a few of your major initiatives achieved in 2025.

We had a very successful commercial wood flooring launch at NeoCon earlier this year. We are also in the process of executing the closure of our Somerset, Ky., plant and moving production of those products to other facilities. We also acquired two sawmills, which feeds our domestic production.

Identify the “X” factor that will impact business in general in 2026?

If lower interest rates convince more builders to start building houses, that’s going to help our engineered wood business. That’s because most of the housing is being built in the southern part of the United States.

Where do you see the greatest opportunities?

We’re going to be adding premium products on the engineered side in terms of thicker veneers, wider widths. And we will be building on our Dogwood Densified portfolio. We’re also very excited about launching a glue-down, 5/16-inch solid product to the market.

Jerome Goulet

marketing director, Mirage

What is your projection for the growth of the category next year?

We do not anticipate growth in the hardwood category within the U.S. market—unless there is a significant drop in interest rates, which we believe would affect the 2027 figures.

What segments and/or products will fuel growth in 2026?

High-end new home construction and remodeling projects continue to be the main driver of our business, and this segment shows a consistent preference for high quality materials.

What are the growth projections for your company in particular?

We’re targeting single-digit growth, fully aware that achieving this will require effort and hard work.

Cite a few of your major initiatives achieved in 2025.

We’ve worked extensively on our new TruBalance 9-inch product as well as improving average lengths. Additionally, we launched our new innovative DurAlive finish as well as our matching nosing accessories.

Identify the “X” factor that will impact business in general in 2026?

Interest rates. Existing home sales are at an all-time low point. For our industry, it’s when a home changes ownership that we usually get the biggest remodeling investment.

Where do you see the greatest opportunities?

Better value products as well as premium options. We believe LVP has been oversold on its benefits, particularly when it comes to long-term performance and value.

Danielle Lancianese

director of product, hardwood & laminate, Shaw

What is your projection for the growth of the category next year?

Despite economic pressures, we’re optimistic about hardwood’s performance in 2026 among mid- to higher-income households who are still open to investing in their homes.

What segments and/or products will fuel growth in 2026?

Hardwood will remain the premium product for high-end new construction and remodel segments. At a macro level, recovery in the builder segment, particularly multifamily, remains critical.

What are the growth projections for your company in particular?

Hardwood is expected to maintain low growth due to its higher cost. However, more sales are expected from Anderson Tuftex as the luxury market is more consistent.

Cite a few of your major initiatives achieved in 2025.

Design-forward trends in hardwood innovations with wider and longer planks were successful for the business.

Identify the “X” factor that will impact business in general in 2026?

We recognize that external market forces will play a pivotal role in shaping business outcomes in the coming year. The performance of the housing market is the most significant factor impacting the industry.

Where do you see the greatest opportunities?

Diversified sourcing, strengthening supplier partnerships and proactive inventory planning will be the greatest opportunities heading into the new year. Shaw’s robust portfolio of domestically manufactured hardwood flooring will be a key priority in 2026.

Jamann Stepp

senior VP, hard surface, Stanton Design

What is your projection for the growth of the category next year?

The segment of the hardwood market that caters to the premium end of the business will continue to be strong.

What segments and/or products will fuel growth in 2026?

We expect to see continued movement in engineered as well as greater demand for patterns like herringbone and wide-plank hardwood flooring.

What are the growth projections for your company in particular?

There are still many consumers who want hardwood and are willing to pay a premium for it. We expect to reap the benefits of that due to our broad hardwood product portfolio.

Cite a few of your major initiatives achieved in 2025.

Our hardwood program officially kicked off in the second half of the year, and we got our display placements out in th field in the middle of May. The program is really beginning to gain traction in the field, especially in select markets.

Identify the “X” factor that will impact business in general in 2026?

We’ve seen these unjustifiable fluctuations in ocean freight the last five or six months. It comcomes down really low, gets up for no reason whatsoever, and then comes back down to reality. Hopefully that will stabilize moving into the new year.

Where do you see the greatest opportunities?

Opportunities for us key on targeting that upper tier of the market; we don’t chase the low end. The key is to continue to align yourself with the go-to hardwood flooring retail “experts” in the market.

David Moore

VP product management, Mohawk

What is your projection for the growth of the category next year?

We predict the market is going to be either flat or slightly down in the single digits.

What segments and/or products will fuel growth in 2026?

Overall, I still see engineered taking more share from solid. Engineered wood is still heavily imported, so that competitive landscape is likely to continue to change due to the tariffs.

What are the growth projections for your company in particular?

Our strategy is to always look for opportunities to seize more share of the market, regardless of how the overall segment is doing.

Cite a few of your major initiatives achieved in 2025.

Our TecWood hardwood line got a significant upgrade via the addition of a new performance tier: TecWood Enhanced. It features a Uniclic locking system, making installation easier than ever, and an enhanced Wet Resistance Warranty to protect floors from topical spills for up to 72 hours.

Identify the “X” factor that will impact business in general in 2026?

Tariffs will continue to cause challenges in 2026 for sourced products, as well as slower housing starts in the builder market until mortgage rates ease.

Where do you see the greatest opportunities?

The impact of the residential housing markets high home prices and mortgage rates driving confidence in home remodeling and housing starts continues to be a moving target. As the market adjust to a new normal, we are uniquely positioned to help support that demand.