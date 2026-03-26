Florim USA advances sustainability with B Corp certification

Clarksville, Tenn.—In October 2025, Florim USA achieved B Corp certification. This places Florim USA among a global network of businesses committed to strict social and environmental standards.

The certification reflects the company’s focus on transparency, accountability and measurable impact. It also reinforces the company’s leadership position in tile manufacturing.

Florim USA has also renewed its Environmental Product Declarations, first earned in 2015 and its Health Product Declarations, first earned in 2017. EPDs provide verified data on environmental impact across a product’s lifecycle. HPDs disclose ingredient health impacts, helping architects, designers and builders make informed decisions.

The company’s products also carry Declare Red List Free certification. This means they contain no hazardous chemicals as defined by the Living Building Challenge. Florim USA is the only U.S. porcelain tile manufacturer to hold both this certification and B Corp status.

Additional certifications include Green Squared and GREENGUARD Gold. These reflect a continued focus on responsible manufacturing and low-emission products.

Florim USA was also the first U.S. porcelain tile manufacturer to launch a carbon neutral collection. Plaster 2.0 debuted in 2022. The company now offers nine carbon neutral collections.