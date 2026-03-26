Florim USA advances sustainability with B Corp certification

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsFlorim USA advances sustainability with B Corp certification

Florim USAClarksville, Tenn.—In October 2025, Florim USA achieved B Corp certification. This places Florim USA among a global network of businesses committed to strict social and environmental standards.

The certification reflects the company’s focus on transparency, accountability and measurable impact. It also reinforces the company’s leadership position in tile manufacturing.

Florim USA has also renewed its Environmental Product Declarations, first earned in 2015 and its Health Product Declarations, first earned in 2017. EPDs provide verified data on environmental impact across a product’s lifecycle. HPDs disclose ingredient health impacts, helping architects, designers and builders make informed decisions.

The company’s products also carry Declare Red List Free certification. This means they contain no hazardous chemicals as defined by the Living Building Challenge. Florim USA is the only U.S. porcelain tile manufacturer to hold both this certification and B Corp status.

Additional certifications include Green Squared and GREENGUARD Gold. These reflect a continued focus on responsible manufacturing and low-emission products.

Florim USA was also the first U.S. porcelain tile manufacturer to launch a carbon neutral collection. Plaster 2.0 debuted in 2022. The company now offers nine carbon neutral collections.

Previous article
How mills differentiate fiber brands
Next article
NFA kicks off spring meeting in Tahoe

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Bjelin projects generate buzz

FCNews Staff - 0
Viken, Sweden—Bjelin reported strong interest across the U.S. following four recent projects featuring its Woodura flooring. The projects drew attention from media, designers, contractors...
Read more
News

NTCA names 2026 award honorees ahead of Coverings

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) announced two industry award honorees ahead of Coverings 2026. Honorees will be recognized at the 2026 NTCA...
Read more
Featured Post

NFA kicks off spring meeting in Tahoe

FCNews Staff - 0
Tahoe—FCNews is here as dozens of the top flooring retailers in North America gathered for the National Floorcovering’s Alliance (NFA) spring meeting, where members...
Read more
Carpet

How mills differentiate fiber brands

Ken Ryan - 0
It’s been said by carpet mills that consumers are agnostic when it comes to fibers, that all that matters is the carpet’s look and...
Read more
Featured Post

UCX Alliance Summit kicks off

Ken Ryan - 0
Orlando, Fla.—FCNews is in Orlando for the start of the annual UCX Alliance Summit. UCX, the industry’s No. 2 ranked distributor, welcomed more than...
Read more
Carpet

Flor launches Spring Collection with Dani Dazey

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Flor, the high-end area rug brand, launched its Spring Collection. The release includes three new rug styles and a Signature Rug created with guest...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X