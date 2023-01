Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tom’s Tips” regarding staging and displays. In the Tom’s Tips series, Tom Jennings, retail training expert, presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tom’s Tips, Jennings discussed the importance of asking for help when needed to continue to learn new skills.