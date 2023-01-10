Stone of the Year 2023: Namib bianco marble

By FCNews Staff
Namib BiancoOberlin, Ohio—Best Cheer Stone, Inc., sponsored the 2023 Natural Stone Institute (NSI) Stone of the Year. Namib bianco marble will be featured on 2023 member certificates, membership code of ethics and association marketing materials throughout the year.

Namib bianco is an African white marble from the Best Cheer Stone quarry in Karibib, Namibia. According to the company, the crystalline white background emits subtle white and ivory toned veins and it is a translucent material, making it an ideal choice for creating backlit natural stone projects. It has a low water absorption rate and is higher in density compared to other white marbles, making it a good choice for home and commercial remodeling projects.

To learn more, visit the NSI website.

