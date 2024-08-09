Retailers React: How are your sales associates compensated?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What truly motivates your sales team?

Here are their responses:

Overall, the best and most fair plan we have is draw vs. commission. This gives the salesperson a ‘guarantee’ and the opportunity to make more with commissions. RSAs are in control of their compensation potential this way. Some of our salespeople are on salary; for the right people we have great success with this. —Craig Phillips, The Leading Edge, Akron, Ohio