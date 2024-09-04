NTCA appoints Jeremy Sax deputy director

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has appointed Jeremy Sax as the new deputy director. With over 26 years of extensive experience in the tile industry, Sax is said to bring a wealth of knowledge and strategic expertise to the organization.

As the new deputy director of NTCA, Sax is set to play a crucial role in supporting the association’s objectives to enhance industry standards, foster professional growth and advocate for the tile contracting community. His proven track record in managing complex projects and driving strategic initiatives is said to align with NTCA’s mission of innovation and excellence in the tile industry.

“We are thrilled to have a proven industry leader like Jeremy Sax join the NTCA team,” said Bart Bettiga, executive director of NTCA. “Jeremy has a strong background in sales and business management, as well as strategic planning and fundraising. Jeremy also is committed to the mission of the NTCA and its role in promoting proper installation of tile and stone. He joins our team ready to form a strong personal legacy and is excited to help NTCA expand its outreach and meet our lofty goals.”

Jeremy Sax began his career in the tile industry in 1998 as the director of domestic sales for Tamiami Tile in Miami, Florida. Since then, he has held significant leadership positions across various sectors—including manufacturing, distribution and private equity. Sax’s career trajectory is marked by his ability to scale businesses, drive organizational growth and engage with stakeholders effectively.

During his 18-year tenure at Dal-Tile, Sax served in eight different roles, overseeing various business operations in both the commercial and residential channels. He further expanded his industry expertise at Interceramic as the director of sales, where he managed sales across all company-owned branches. His leadership continued as the vice president of Sales for GlobalFair, Inc.—a construction technology and sales startup—where he spearheaded significant business expansion and enhanced the company’s market presence throughout North America.

Most recently, Sax held the position of vice president of sales and marketing for The Aldinger Company at Incline Equity Partners. His experience in the global construction industry combined with his background in private equity is said to have equipped him with a unique perspective.

Sax’s appointment is effective immediately. He will be working closely with the NTCA team to ensure the continued success and growth of the association and its members.