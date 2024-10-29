Overcoming objections to help land the sale (part 2)

By FCNews Columnist
HomeColumnOvercoming objections to help land the sale (part 2)

objectionsIf your strategy for overcoming objections doesn’t kick in until the price objection is raised, it’s often too little, too late. In the first installment I used the example of a floor dealer named Cody (a composite of many dealers I’ve worked with) to demonstrate how smart dealers use strategic marketing to begin overcoming objections long before the prospect ever sets foot in the store. In this installment we’ll look at what happens when one of Cody’s prospects walks into his store.

Cody realizes that he needs to continue setting himself apart from the competition, so when a prospect walks in he has trained his team to never say, “How may I help you?” or “Tell me about your project.” Why? Because these phrases give control of the sales process to the prospect. For example, if the salesperson says, “How may I help you?” the prospect is likely going to reply with something like, “I’m looking for laminate for my kitchen, dining room and living room.” So, the salesperson takes the prospect over to the laminate display, and what’s the most likely first question from the prospect? “How much is it?”

By saying “How may I help you,” a salesperson inadvertently introduces a premature product and price discussion. Cody knows that product and price should not be discussed until much later in the process. So, Cody and his sales team say something completely different when somebody walks in.

What they say does several important jobs:

  • It’s totally different than what the competition says.
  • It instantly positions the salesperson as a trusted authority.
  • It keeps control of the sales process with the salesperson.
  • It builds value into the sales process.
  • It gets the prospect to sit down for an in-depth consultation.

Once the prospect sits down, the salesperson is trained to hand them a beverage menu and ask them what they would like to drink. Then the salesperson walks them through a series of questions that create more differentiation and expert positioning, further making Cody’s store the obvious choice.

Cody knows that what others say about him is 10x more powerful than what he says about himself, so he has framed photos of clients and their reviews all over the store. He also has monitors showing a continuous loop of before and after photos of completed jobs and short interviews with happy clients.

Cody also took his “Perfect Floors Guide” strategy (which I discussed in the last installment) a step further. We helped him self-publish the Guide as a short book, which he keeps on display in his showroom. He’s now a book author, further positioning his expert status.

Cody’s sales team uses a visualizer to show their prospects what their rooms will look like with various types of flooring. They use the visualizer both in the showroom and in the prospect’s home.

Already, the prospect sees Cody and his team as utterly different than the competition. But Cody isn’t done. Instead of discussing price at this point he schedules an in-home visit to do the measure. And that’s where even more magic happens. I’ll cover that in the next installment of this series.

Jim Augustus Armstrong is the founder and president of Flooring Success Systems, a company that provides floor dealers with marketing services and coaching to help them attract quality customers, close more sales, get higher margins and work the hours they choose. For information visit FlooringSuccessSystems.com.

Previous article
Carpet: Storm clouds today, brighter skies ahead
Next article
24-7 Floors celebrates 10 years in growth mode

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Shaw Floors named Official Flooring Partner of American Kennel Club  

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Floors has announced its new partnership with the American Kennel Club (AKC), the world’s largest and most recognized not-for-profit all-breed dog registry. Through...
Read more
Featured Post

NFA 2024 fall conference kicks off in Washington D.C.

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—The 39 members of the National Floorcovering Alliance (NFA), along with its core suppliers, gathered here this week for its 2024 fall conference....
Read more
News

Obituary: Dennie Odette, Carpet Exchange

FCNews Staff - 0
Silver City, N.M.—Dennie Lee Odette, age 84, founder of Carpet Exchange, along with his wife, Catherine, died in an auto accident on October 17....
Read more
News

NSI Pinnacle, Tucker Design Awards to combine in 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Oberlin, Ohio—The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) announced that beginning with the 2025 call for entries, the Tucker Design Awards will be partnered with the...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Insights into the 2024 generational housing report

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/tvNtus6_2Pk Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Post

24-7 Floors celebrates 10 years in growth mode

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
When Scott and Sally Perron moved to Florida in 2012, they were both seasoned flooring professionals looking to start their own business in a...
Read more

As seen in

Oct. 21/28, 2024

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X