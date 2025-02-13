Mohawk enhances Edge partner program

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk is enhancing its Edge partner program to improve the experience of specialty retail partners and to help them grow their customer base and increase revenue. According to Mohawk, retail partners can win in their markets through Edge Stores, Edge Omnify Websites and Edge Local Advertising.

Edge Stores

Edge Stores is a membership program that provides premium benefits and support for eligible Edge partners. The Edge Stores program has been reinvigorated with tools and services that deeply support key needs of retailers who are most closely aligned with Mohawk products.

Edge Stores partners will have priority placement on the Mohawk Dealer locator, increased co-op and a dedicated marketing concierge to support business growth and reduce the cost of investments for members. Benefits also include showroom support through retail sales associate (RSA) training, showroom design consultation, priority displays and more to boost all elements of the showroom operation.

“Edge Stores is designed to focus directly on the needs of our retail partners by elevating the consumer experience and providing them with the tools needed to grow their businesses,” said Laura Bartley, Mohawk’s vice president of marketing, communications and events. “The program is about delivering real, tangible benefits to our partners — whether through increased visibility, co-op support or personalized marketing services. We are helping our retail partners not only meet but exceed consumer expectations, creating a more powerful, profitable partnership for the long term.”

Edge Omnify Websites

Edge Omnify Websites is Mohawk’s digital marketing program exclusive to Edge partners that helps refine the online shopping experience for consumers in their market. This program makes it easy to use digital to drive more feet through the door with website optimization, integrated marketing and digital experts.

“With almost 90% of retail shoppers conducting online research before buying, it is crucial for retailers to invest in their digital presence,” said Todd Skidmore, Mohawk’s senior director of e-commerce. “To meet the digital needs of today’s consumer, Mohawk partners with industry-leading technology providers, including Cyncly and Roomvo, to deliver the best experience.”

Edge partners have access to a full spectrum of digital marketing support, from digital content and lead capture to reputation management and reporting, that helps track return on investment. Edge Omnify Websites has digital merchandising covered with branded materials, best-in-class content, product catalogs with visualization, and product reviews. They also include lead capture and nurture through engaging lead conversion pages, live chat, valuable customer relationship management tools, and automated email campaigns. Retailers can access real-time performance data for campaigns, content engagement and benchmarks of the local market.

Edge Local Advertising

With expertly designed campaigns and precise audience tracking, Edge Local Advertising connects the right people at the right time, driving more traffic and sales. Advanced performance metrics provided through Edge Local Advertising allow partners to make data-driven decisions to optimize ROI.

“With Edge Local Advertising, our retailers have exclusive access to campaigns that support Mohawk products, brands and promotions,” Skidmore said. “On top of that, our partners have access to advanced metrics to fine-tune their strategy and maximize ROI. Our focus is all about giving our retailers that competitive edge.”