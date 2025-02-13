Showroom Pricing announces software upgrades

St. Louis, Mo.—Showroom Pricing, a leading flooring showroom software, has rolled out a powerful new set of updates designed to improve speed, streamline sample management and provide more customization for flooring professionals. These latest enhancements reflect Showroom Pricing’s ongoing commitment to innovation, efficiency and user-driven improvements—ensuring flooring retailers have the best tools to manage their business seamlessly.

“We’re dedicated to making Showroom Pricing the best possible tool for flooring professionals,” said Kristen Stensby, co-founder of Showroom Pricing. “These updates come directly from showroom feedback, and we’re always working to evolve our platform to better serve flooring retailers. From faster performance to smarter sample tracking, every enhancement is designed to help you work more efficiently.”

New features

Faster performance – All client sites have been optimized for improved speed and a smoother customer experience.

– All client sites have been optimized for improved speed and a smoother customer experience. Enhanced sample checkout – A smarter, more intuitive sample tracking process simplifies showroom management.



– A smarter, more intuitive sample tracking process simplifies showroom management. Updated lead management notes – Gain better control over customer interactions with an improved lead tracking system.

– Gain better control over customer interactions with an improved lead tracking system. Location-specific retail pricing – Flooring retailers can now set unique pricing for different showroom locations.



– Flooring retailers can now set unique pricing for different showroom locations. QConnect integration for QFloors customers – Seamless integration with QConnect makes it easier than ever for QFloors users to sync pricing, manage showroom data and keep operations running smoothly.

Join the webinar

To help users maximize these new features, Showroom Pricing is hosting a live webinar where the team will walk through the updates, share best practices, and answer questions in real time.

Unlock the Latest Flooring Software Updates: Live Demo & Q&A

📅 Date: March 10

🕚 Time: 11:00 AM Central Time

🔗 [Click Here to Register]

These updates are live now, and flooring professionals are encouraged to explore the new features to improve showroom efficiency, streamline workflows and enhance customer experiences.