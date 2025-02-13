Cali introduces Santa Cruz laminate flooring

San Diego—Cali has launched the Santa Cruz collection, billed as the brand’s most realistic luxury laminate yet. Designed to elevate modern living, Santa Cruz blends hardwood realism with exceptional performance.

“Santa Cruz represents a big leap forward for luxury laminate and really is everything Cali strives to deliver – beautiful, stress-free floors you’re proud to show off with a smarter design that makes home health a priority,” said Doug Jackson, CEO. “Our team has pushed the boundaries on this one and is confident this collection will set several new standards.”

The new laminate line now serves as the “better” option in Cali’s good-better-best line-up of luxury laminate, with the Pacifica collection as the “good” laminate and Mavericks as “best.”

Santa Cruz features Cali’s new NaturMatte surface texturing, a breakthrough embossing technique that blends varied levels of matte to better mimic the texture of unpolished wood. This driftwood-inspired finish, combined with a subtle sand-swept grain pattern and planks edged by a crafted bevel, delivers a floor with exceptional depth and dimension, designed to look and feel like authentic hardwood. Extra broad dimensions span over 72 inches long, 9-3/8 inches wide and 12mm thick.

Planks are 100% waterproof, making them ideal for kitchens, bathrooms and other moisture-prone rooms. With AC4-rated scratch resistance, the floors are easy to clean and stand up to active homes with kids and pets. The line also delivers a quieter, more comfortable indoor experience, thanks to a 2mm-thick attached XPS pad, which reduces noise and softens steps.

In keeping with Cali’s dedication to environmental responsibility, planks are PVC-free and crafted with natural, recycled materials. The collection is NALFA certified for superior performance and FloorScore certified for healthier indoor air quality. Backed by a 50-year residential warranty, Santa Cruz delivers peace of mind alongside timeless beauty.