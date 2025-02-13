Louisville Tile introduces Fret wall collection

Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile announced the launch of Fret, a new collection of wall tile within its Wilcox Fifty Five program. Fret features an elongated 2 x 16 subway tile format with a glossy finish, offering a modern twist on a timeless classic. It is also available in a palette of 10 captivating colors enhanced by reactive glazes.

“Wilcox Fifty Five is designed to give our partners a competitive edge through exclusive, meticulously curated collections that blend trend-forward design with proven quality, at accessible price points.,” said Catherine Buehre, vice president of product development at Louisville Tile. “As part of this portfolio, Fret exemplifies our commitment to innovation, ensuring our customers have access to exceptional, high-value products that elevate every space.”

Key features of the Wilcox Fifty Five Fret collection include:

Versatile color palette: 10 colors, ranging from classic neutrals to bold and vibrant hues.

Captivating finishes: Three unique colors feature a reactive crackle glaze, adding depth and visual interest.

Decorative options: A coordinating décor piece provides endless possibilities for creating unique and personalized designs.

Modern aesthetic: The elongated format and glossy finish lend a contemporary edge to any space.

Accessible price point: This collection offers the luxury of high-end design without the high-end cost, allowing you to elevate your spaces with ease.

Readily available: This collection is stocked domestically. Offering a fast turnaround.

“Fret is a true reflection of Wilcox Fifty Five’s dedication to providing innovative, high-quality tile,” Buehre said. “With its elegant, elongated shape, versatile color palette and rich, dynamic glazes, Fret empowers designers and homeowners to craft spaces that are both distinctive and inspiring.”