We Cork launches new website

By FCNews Staff
Exeter, N.H.—We Cork announced the launch of its brand-new website, which is now live.

“We are excited for customers to experience our completely new look and design, featuring dynamic product filtering and product pages from which they can visualize, order samples and find a local store,” said Chad Crossland, director of marketing. “The new structure of our custom-built website allows residential customers to approach cork flooring though the lens of their lifestyle, and for commercial partners to do so according to their type of business. In addition, our new visuals better communicate the premium quality of our naturally beautiful cork flooring.”

Louisville Tile introduces Fret wall collection

