AHF’s Brian Carson announces departure

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products announced the departure of Brian Carson, president and CEO, following a successful six-year tenure at the helm of the company. Carson has elected to assume a new role outside the flooring industry. Brent Emore, AHF’s chief financial officer, will assume the role of interim CEO, effective immediately.

“Leading AHF and building it into a premier flooring company over the past six years is one of my greatest achievements in a career that spans more than three decades,” Carson said. “I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished, and I’m excited about the company’s future. AHF is in great hands with a talented and dedicated team, and I look forward to watching the company continue to thrive in 2025 and beyond. After more than 35 years in the flooring industry, I am eager to begin a new chapter and take on the new challenge.”

Emore, a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience in the flooring industry, brings a strong track record of business transformations and operational excellence. He joined AHF in 2024 from Mohawk Industries, where he held various senior leadership roles, including CFO of Flooring North America segment and vice president of corporate finance and global finance transformation.

“Having been privileged enough to know and work with Brian for 16 years, I look forward to a seamless and steady transition for employees and customers,” Emore said.

Jennifer Zimmerman, AHF’s chief commercial officer, added, “We are fortunate to have an executive of Brent’s caliber on our leadership who can easily step in and provide stability and continuity during this transition. His expertise, along with the support of our senior management team, will ensure AHF continues to build on its momentum. With our strong portfolio of trusted brands and commitment to exceptional customer service, we are very optimistic about the future.”