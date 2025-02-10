10 ways to make social media work for you

Social media marketing is nothing new. Facebook (2.9 billion active users), YouTube (2.7 billion), Instagram (2 billion) and TikTok (1.2 billion) are among the top five most popular social media platforms in the U.S. While these platforms may be somewhat volatile (TikTok is currently facing a federal ban), there’s no mistaking their ability to impact small business operations via marketing and monetizing strategies. These strategies are designed to create actionable leads or a direct sale.

However, in the face of an ever-changing digital landscape, it can be difficult to keep up with successful approaches. So, we’re breaking it down to the tried-and-true basics that remain the most impactful strategies today for generating engagement, growing your brand awareness and creating leads.

Share “before-and-after” transformations

What to do: Post before-and-after photos or videos of flooring installations you’ve done.

Post before-and-after photos or videos of flooring installations you’ve done. Why it works: This strategy will highlight the impact of your products and services while inspiring potential customers with real-life examples.

This strategy will highlight the impact of your products and services while inspiring potential customers with real-life examples. Pro tip: Use customer testimonials alongside these posts for added credibility.

“Before-and-after content is incredibly impactful for products that promise a transformation—whether it’s a home makeover, a new wardrobe or a beauty treatment.” — Pinterest

Showcase your team and store culture

What to do: Share behind-the-scenes photos, introduce team members or post about store events.

Share behind-the-scenes photos, introduce team members or post about store events. Why it works: This humanizes your brand and creates a connection with your audience.

This humanizes your brand and creates a connection with your audience. Pro tip: Celebrate milestones to show authenticity.

“Authenticity and storytelling is king: More than anything, create entertaining content that has a clear hook. Authentic storytelling is more likely to perform well.” — Facebook

Highlight unique products

What to do: Showcase new or exclusive flooring options, such as eco-friendly materials or trending designs.

Showcase new or exclusive flooring options, such as eco-friendly materials or trending designs. Why it works: Drives interest in your offerings and positions your store as a trendsetter.

Drives interest in your offerings and positions your store as a trendsetter. Pro tip: Use hashtags like #NewArrivals or #TrendingFloors to increase discoverability.

“Share what makes your product unique, educate on how they can use it and why it matters.” — TikTok

Showcase seasonal or thematic promotions

What to do: Highlight flooring options for specific occasions (e.g., holidays, spring cleaning) or seasonal trends.

Highlight flooring options for specific occasions (e.g., holidays, spring cleaning) or seasonal trends. Why it works: Encourages timely purchases by tapping into seasonal needs.

Encourages timely purchases by tapping into seasonal needs. Pro tip: Use platform-specific tools like Instagram Stories or TikTok trends for promotions.

“Build up your email list and anticipation for your upcoming promotions by teasing what’s to come. You can hint at what your discounts will be or use it as an opportunity to make your campaign even more successful by asking your audience what they’d most like to see on sale this year.” — Hootsuite

Post customer testimonials

What to do: Share video or written testimonials from happy customers.

Share video or written testimonials from happy customers. Why it works: Builds trust and credibility by showcasing positive experiences.

Builds trust and credibility by showcasing positive experiences. Pro tip: Pair testimonials with images of the completed flooring project.

“Your potential customer is almost certain to read your reviews before making a purchase, so this type of social proof is likely to have huge benefits for your business.” — Hubspot

Share educational content

What to do: Post videos or infographics about flooring care, installation tips or choosing the right materials.

Post videos or infographics about flooring care, installation tips or choosing the right materials. Why it works: Positions you as an expert and builds trust with your audience.

Positions you as an expert and builds trust with your audience. Pro tip: Create short, visually appealing reels for platforms like Instagram or TikTok.

“Blending education with entertainment is more than a trend—it’s a powerful method that’s reshaping how businesses connect with their audiences and develop their brand stories.” — Sprout Social

Leverage user-generated content (USG)

What to do: Repost customer photos of completed projects featuring your products.

Repost customer photos of completed projects featuring your products. Why it works: Builds social proof and shows that people love your offerings.

Builds social proof and shows that people love your offerings. Pro tip: Encourage customers to tag your store for a chance to be featured.

“Getting people outside of your company involved in your social campaign is a valuable way to build your brand reputation and extend your reach.” — Hootsuite

Run engaging contests and giveaways

What to do: Offer a prize (e.g., a discount, free installation or décor item) in exchange for likes, shares or user-generated content (USG).

Offer a prize (e.g., a discount, free installation or décor item) in exchange for likes, shares or user-generated content (USG). Why it works: Increases your reach and engagement while building excitement around your brand.

Increases your reach and engagement while building excitement around your brand. Pro tip: Ask participants to share a photo of their flooring project and tag your store

“When done correctly, giveaways can help you establish your brand, cultivate a loyal following and share your impressive products or services with a larger audience than you could organically.” — Hubspot

Host live Q&A sessions or tutorials

What to do: Use Facebook Live, Instagram Live or YouTube to answer questions about flooring or demonstrate installation techniques.

Use Facebook Live, Instagram Live or YouTube to answer questions about flooring or demonstrate installation techniques. Why it works: Engages your audience in real-time and builds a sense of community.

Engages your audience in real-time and builds a sense of community. Pro tip: Promote your live session in advance and offer a special discount for viewers.

“[Tutorials] are an effective way of reaching many members of your target audience at once through an engaging event that doesn’t require anyone to be in the same location.”

— Hubspot

Use ads to target local customers

What to do: Run geo-targeted ads promoting sales, discounts or featured products.

Run geo-targeted ads promoting sales, discounts or featured products. Why it works: Reaches potential customers in your local area, driving foot traffic to your store.

Reaches potential customers in your local area, driving foot traffic to your store. Pro tip: Include a call-to-action like “Visit us today for a free consultation!”

“Social media ads are a great way to generate leads, particularly because social media platforms allow super-specific demographic targeting. You can share your amazing pitch with a hyper-segmented audience—ideally, the people most likely to buy from you.” — Hootsuite