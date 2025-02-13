Issues retailers are most concerned about

Flooring retailers have dealt with a lot these past two years—from sluggish showroom traffic to stubbornly high mortgage rates that have led to subdued sales. Put together, it’s enough angst to keep a dealer tossing and turning at night.

To that end, FCNews polled a group of retailers to find out what they believe will be their biggest challenges of 2025.

Shoddy SPC

“I am concerned about the failure of thin SPC products. We have sold countless jobs of these products, and they are not performing in normal household environments. The manufacturers are not standing behind these failures, leaving retailers and consumers to cover the cost. It is costing our store thousands of dollars to take care of consumers and maintain our reputation as a dealer who takes care of their customers. The tell-tale sign that these manufacturers and distributors know there are issues is 90% of them are no longer selling drop-lock products or thin products and they have removed them from their offerings. In my opinion, that is why we see the big push back to WPC and a resurgence in laminate flooring.”

—Jon Dauenhauer, Carpet World, Bismarck, N.D.

AI eliminating jobs

“AI is concerning to me in regard to the number of jobs that will be taken over by kiosks and robots. This trend will reduce disposable income and result in a loss of jobs. I haven’t heard a great answer as to how these lost jobs will be replaced.”

—Kevin Rose, Rockford Carpetland USA, Fergus Falls, Minn.

Succession planning

“The inevitable layers of change to the foundation of the organization are OK but not exciting. We’re the third generation so it’s not exactly our first rodeo, but the industry has changed so much since our last succession. I guess it’s never easy to make accurate predictions for what any business will be like over the next 25 years.”

—Tom D’Agostino, Madison Floor & Bath, Buffalo, N.Y.

Not doing enough to help ourselves

“While we can’t control mortgage rates, tariffs, etc., we can do things to be better in our business such as training, technology tools and investing in our business. My biggest concern is are we doing enough and are we doing it the best we can?”

—Carlton Billingsley, Floors and More, Benton, Ark.

Impediments to growth

“Going into a new year with a new government is always concerning because we don’t know what their priorities are going to be. Mortgage rates? Tariffs? Immigration? These are all important and will have an effect on flooring retailers. Mortgage rates are still too high and need to fall below 6% in order to create some movement. Tariffs on imports will get passed on to consumers, causing a price increase, and domestic suppliers cannot handle the demand and are not any cheaper. The overall construction labor force could take a hit on labor if there is a mass deportation or fear of one. Flooring contractors could lose some experienced helpers. These are the main issues that could hinder growth this year.”

—Eric Mondragon, RC Willey, Salt Lake City

Installation woes

“Retaining and sourcing good installers has always been an issue, even though we pay very well. Many of the top installers are getting old, and there seems to be a shortage of young tradespeople to replace them.”

—Bob Gaither, Quality Carpet & Flooring, Akron, Ohio

Keeping it running slowly

“Trying to get everything done that needs to be done. Prioritizing. Ordering. Getting the jobs quoted, sold and scheduled. Organizing my day.”

—Steve Ellish, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration, Wheeling, W.V.

Challenges galore

“The rise of digital tools. Knowing which products actual help your company and what is overkill/time wasters. Manufacturers selling direct consumers through online retailers like Amazon and Wayfair; undercutting the local dealer. Supply chain disruptions causing issues like raw material shortages and shipping delays. Young, skilled and knowledgeable labor shortages in the trades and retail workforce. Having the correct products available at the right time—eco-friendly, durable and cost-effective options.”

—Gianna Kramer, LG Kramer Flooring, Sarasota, Fla.

Price increases

“I think the labor force will be biggest hurdle to overcome even when the economy improves. So we may need to increase prices on labor to attract more talent, or raise prices altogether to make up for the jobs we’re losing out on.”

—Don Lovato, CarpetSource USA, Albuquerque, N.M.

Actionable leads

“I tried to build my systems so I don’t have to worry or stay up at night but, if anything, I would say making sure I’m getting enough leads. I’m constantly looking and learning. But if there’s a way, I’ll find it.”

—Chris Rogers, Wally’s Carpet & Tile, Upland, Calif.

To install or not to install

“I often think that maybe I should just start installing floors myself with the amount of installers that are selling service directly to customers at the same rate they charge me, and then sending the client to Floor & Decor for subpar products. Why not just have the whole job done through myself, a dealer?”

—Nichole Modlin, S&S Flooring Studio, Virginia Beach, Va.

Doing it all

“Keeping up with all I need to do but keeping this from becoming all consuming.”

—Jamie Dunn, Flooring Dunn Right, Biloxi, Miss.

Hiring

“Talent is always our biggest opportunity and biggest threat.”

—Brian Elias, Refloor Farmington Hills, Mich.

Managing claims

“My biggest headache is SPC plank. I have stopped selling SPC but I’m afraid the next couple of years will be spent dealing with issues. In the last 20 years, I replaced three jobs out of my pocket. This year I had a total of five SPC claims that I am replacing. I’m sure there’s going to be more coming.”

—John Steier, Steier Flooring, Algona, Iowa