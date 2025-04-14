Protecting your margins in a tariff-driven market

Let’s dive into high-impact strategies that will help you thrive, even as costs rise.

1. Offer flexible financing to overcome price resistance.

Financing is one of the most powerful tools you can use to remove price objections. When a customer hesitates due to cost, breaking it down into affordable monthly payments makes all the difference.

Promoting zero-interest financing encourages customers to buy now instead of delaying their purchase. Deferred payment plans can also be an effective option, allowing customers to install now and pay later.

2. Increase repeat, referral business.

The easiest sale you’ll ever make is to a past customer or a referral. I teach flooring dealers the 90/10 formula, which means 90% of your marketing content to past customers should be entertaining, informative and engaging, while only 10% should focus on flooring. This keeps customers interested, making them more likely to buy from you again and refer others.

The best way to stay in front of past customers is through direct communication channels like email and direct mail. Referral business should also be a core part of your strategy. Asking for referrals should be standard practice for your team.

3. Develop strategic referral partnerships.

Instead of relying only on advertising, tap into relationships with other home service professionals to bring you a steady stream of high-quality leads.

The best referral partners include remodelers, interior designers, realtors, contractors, home organizers and carpet cleaners. These professionals are in front of homeowners every day, many of whom are planning home improvement projects that involve new flooring.

One of the best ways to formalize these partnerships is by creating a local referral network where trusted businesses exchange leads and collaborate on marketing.

4. Strengthen supplier relationships to control costs.

Tariffs are driving up costs, but that doesn’t mean you should just accept higher prices—negotiating with suppliers and exploring alternative options can help keep your margins intact.

Start by asking for volume discounts or rebates on bulk orders—many suppliers are willing to negotiate if you commit to purchasing larger quantities. Diversifying your suppliers is also a smart move to avoid overreliance on one source. Consider shifting to domestic manufacturers to bypass import tariffs altogether. If you have strong relationships with your reps, they can tip you off to upcoming price increases, giving you time to adjust pricing or stock up before costs go up.

Yes, tariffs are raising costs, but smart dealers won’t just survive—they’ll thrive. By focusing on creating differentiation, building value, financing, repeat business, referral partnerships and supplier strategy, you can increase revenue, protect margins and become the dominant dealer in your market.

The dealers who implement these strategies will not only weather the storm but come out ahead of the competition. Will you be one of them?

Jim Augustus Armstrong is the founder and president of Flooring Success Systems, a company that provides floor dealers with marketing services and coaching to help them attract quality customers, close more sales, get higher margins and work the hours they choose. For more information, visit FlooringSuccessSystems.com.