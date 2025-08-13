Engineered Floors appoints Trey Thames as vp, residential sales

Dalton—Engineered Floors announced the appointment of Trey Thames as vice president of residential sales. In this role Thames will be responsible for leading the direct sales side of the company’s residential business. He will report directly to Will Young, senior VP – residential sales.

Thames brings a robust background in marketing, product management and field sales leadership to his new position. Thames has a proven ability to grow brands and build high-performing teams, and he is expected to be a key driver of growth and support for the residential sales team at Engineered Floors.

“Trey’s extensive experience and leadership will be a tremendous asset to our organization,” Young said. “His strategic approach to sales and his history of success in building strong teams align perfectly with our goals for the residential business. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Engineered Floors family.”