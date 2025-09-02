WIFI announces September events

Dalton—Women In the Floorcovering Industry (WIFI), a nonprofit dedicated to attracting, educating and empowering women in the flooring sector, announced three new educational opportunities this September:

WIFI Low Country Boil Fundraiser

The Farm, Rocky Face, Ga.

Wednesday, September 3 at 5:30 p.m. EDT

This evening will bring the industry together over a traditional low country boil, complete with delicious food, lively conversation and a welcoming atmosphere. Proceeds directly support WIFI’s scholarships, mentorship programs and leadership training, helping to create opportunities for women across the flooring industry.

Purchase a ticket: https://www.womeninflooring.org/low-country-boil

Leadership Balancing Act: WIFI Breakout Session

Synergy Convention, Nashville

Wednesday, September 17 at 10:30 a.m. CDT

Join WIFI for an engaging conversation on leadership, including how to recognize potential in others, manage growth for yourself and your team and embrace the value of mentorship. Panelists include Susan Dolata, senior director of strategic accounts at Laticrete International; Tiffany Davis, marketing manager for TISE; and Leslie Del Pozo, vice president of marketing communications at QEP Co., Inc. The session will be held during the Synergy Convention, hosted by WFCA’s FCB2B, FCITS and CFI programs in collaboration with FCICA.

Register: https://loom.ly/2aQz1fs

WIFI Virtual Power Hour: Unlock Your Silent Advantage – The Psychology of Color

Wednesday, September 24 at 12 p.m. EDT

In this unique workshop, Courtney Petruzzelli, designer, author and owner of Commercial Flooring Services, a Starnet Commercial Flooring Contractor in Huntsville, Ala., will demonstrate how color choices can be leveraged as a professional tool. Attendees will learn how to use the psychology of color to build credibility, enhance influence and strengthen their personal brand—giving them a powerful edge to advance their careers and create lasting professional impact.

Register: https://loom.ly/Lc3INZo

WIFI invites women from across the flooring industry to participate in these events. Whether joining virtually or attending in person, each session is crafted to offer inspiration, practical knowledge and meaningful opportunities to connect. To learn more and register, visit www.womeninflooring.org.