Two students receive Joe Kyle Scholarship from Interface

Lagrange, Ga.—Interface recently announced the recipients of its annual Joe Kyle Scholarship, awarded to dependents of Interface employees in Troup County, Ga. Each year, two students are selected whose parents work at the company’s local facilities here and West Point.

The scholarship was created in 1998 to honor the legacy of Joe Kyle, a founding member of Interface’s early LaGrange operations. Since then, it has supported the education of 38 students, including this year’s recipients, by recognizing academic excellence, leadership and community involvement.

Each student receives $4,000 per year — $2,000 per semester — for up to four years.

2025 winners:

Dominique Thompson

Daughter of Mario Thompson, Sr., utility operator

Valedictorian, Lanett High School (GPA: 3.97)

President of National Honor Society & Beta Club, Secretary of FBLA, Treasurer of FCCLA and active in robotics, math and service clubs.

Now studying computer information systems at Alabama State University.

“It’s an honor to receive this scholarship as a first-generation college student,” she said.

“I’m excited to pursue a future in technology and make a difference.”

Grady Westmoreland

Son of Fiona Westmoreland, design manager

Graduate of LaGrange High School (GPA: 4.0)

Distinguished Honor Graduate, Georgia Certificate of Merit, AP Scholar with Distinction, Varsity athlete in Baseball and Golf and active in Young Life and Circle of Friends Club.

Volunteered with the Miracle League, local elementary schools and his church youth group.

Now studying finance and management at UGA’s Morehead Honors College.

“UGA has always been my dream,” he said. “I’m excited to study finance, go to law school and become a sports agent.”