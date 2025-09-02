Two students receive Joe Kyle Scholarship from Interface

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsTwo students receive Joe Kyle Scholarship from Interface

Lagrange, Ga.—Interface recently announced the recipients of its annual Joe Kyle Scholarship, awarded to dependents of Interface employees in Troup County, Ga. Each year, two students are selected whose parents work at the company’s local facilities here and West Point.

The scholarship was created in 1998 to honor the legacy of Joe Kyle, a founding member of Interface’s early LaGrange operations. Since then, it has supported the education of 38 students, including this year’s recipients, by recognizing academic excellence, leadership and community involvement.

Each student receives $4,000 per year — $2,000 per semester — for up to four years.

2025 winners:

Dominique Thompson
  • Daughter of Mario Thompson, Sr., utility operator
  • Valedictorian, Lanett High School (GPA: 3.97)
  • President of National Honor Society & Beta Club, Secretary of FBLA, Treasurer of FCCLA and active in robotics, math and service clubs.
  • Now studying computer information systems at Alabama State University.

“It’s an honor to receive this scholarship as a first-generation college student,” she said.
“I’m excited to pursue a future in technology and make a difference.”

Grady Westmoreland
  • Son of Fiona Westmoreland, design manager
  • Graduate of LaGrange High School (GPA: 4.0)
  • Distinguished Honor Graduate, Georgia Certificate of Merit, AP Scholar with Distinction, Varsity athlete in Baseball and Golf and active in Young Life and Circle of Friends Club.
  • Volunteered with the Miracle League, local elementary schools and his church youth group.
  • Now studying finance and management at UGA’s Morehead Honors College.

“UGA has always been my dream,” he said. “I’m excited to study finance, go to law school and become a sports agent.”

Previous article
AHF announces price increases on wood, vinyl flooring
Next article
WIFI announces September events

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Tarkett names new senior directors

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has named Antonio Bucca senior director of product management, soft surface, in its commercial strategy and development team. Bucca has been with...
Read more
News

TISE previews January 2026 features and education

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—The International Surface Event (TISE), North America’s marketplace for flooring, stone and tile innovation, will return Jan. 27-29, 2026, here at the Mandalay...
Read more
News

Shaw names Ryan Powell VP of retail for residential business

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries has named Ryan Powell vice president of retail in its residential business. The new role is designed to unify Shaw’s retail strategy under...
Read more
News

TISE 2026 registration officially open

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—The International Surfaces Event (TISE) will again be held here, bringing together the most influential professionals in flooring, stone and tile—creating a dynamic...
Read more
News

Mohawk, Tunnel to Towers gift smart home to veteran

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk joined forces with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to present a state-of-the-art smart home to Army Sgt. Samuel Walley and his family. The...
Read more
Installation

RFCI welcomes Lighthouse Adhesives

FCNews Staff - 0
LaGrange, Ga.—The Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) has welcomed Lighthouse Adhesives as a new associate supply chain member. Established in 2023, Lighthouse Adhesives supplies...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X