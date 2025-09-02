AHF announces price increases on wood, vinyl flooring

By FCNews Staff
price increasesMountville, Pa.—In response to ongoing cost pressures and supply limitations related to lumber, as well as the continued impact of tariffs on raw materials and sourced products, AHF Products announced it will implement the following price increases effective on all orders and shipments beginning September 12, 2025:

  • Solid Wood Flooring: 5%–7% increase on all collections
  • Engineered Wood Flooring: 3%–5% increase on select collections
  • Residential Vinyl Flooring: 5%–7% increase on select collections

“We are committed to supporting our customers with high-quality, domestically manufactured flooring solutions,” said Chris King, senior vice president sales, residential. “Despite inflationary and geopolitical pressures, we continue working tirelessly to maintain reliable service and product value.”

As a U.S.-based manufacturer, AHF Products said it remains focused on mitigating global supply risks and enhancing its value proposition through domestic production.

