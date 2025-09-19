Interface expands resilient portfolio

Atlanta—Interface, a global flooring solutions company and leader in sustainability, introduced three new resilient products that bring more color, design and aesthetic options to the category. The launch includes two new LVT styles—In The Mix and Raw Materials—and a refresh of the company’s norament xp rubber products.

“Resilient flooring continues to be essential for designers because it balances the need for aesthetics and durability,” said Anne Marie Lisko, VP of global product category management at Interface. “These new styles reflect our commitment to delivering both standout visuals and reliable performance. Today’s resilient flooring styles range from sophisticated showstoppers, like In The Mix and Raw Materials, to hardworking solutions for extreme environments that demand exceptional performance, like norament xp. These new and updated offerings provide even more options to bring unique design visions to life.”

In The Mix and Raw Materials

Interface’s latest LVT styles deliver terrazzo-inspired and handcrafted aesthetics, giving designers the freedom to create a floorscape that meets their project needs.

In The Mix provides a classic terrazzo look in a modular format, simplifying installation and offering more design flexibility with the versatility and performance benefits of LVT.

Offered in six neutral colors in the 50 x 50cm tile format

Available in 4.5mm with Sound Choice backing for superior acoustic performance or select colors in 3mm format

Raw Materials offers a neutral woven visual inspired by top stitching and contemporary embroidery designs. It features bold accent colors, from energetic Orange to fresh Grass Green.

Offered in eight colorways in the 25cm x 1m tile format

Available in 4.5mm with Sound Choice backing or select colors in 3mm format

These Interface LVT styles feature Ceramor+ ceramic bead coating, which minimizes everyday scratching and scuffing and provides enhanced slip resistance. Additionally, both In the Mix and Raw Materials include 39% recycled content, reflecting Interface’s commitment to reducing the carbon impact of its product portfolio.

norament xp

Designed for the most demanding environments—including emergency rooms, laboratories, jet bridges and factory floors—norament xp provides enhanced slip resistance, chemical resistance and extreme durability.

norament xp now features two surface options for more design flexibility and wider application across commercial spaces:

norament xp Hammered Surface now features refreshed colorways to better align with today’s design needs.

norament xp Cubic Structure Surface is a new surface engineered for enhanced slip resistance in areas prone to wet conditions.

Both surfaces reduce unwanted noise, improve comfort and integrate with the full range of nora accessories. In addition, norament xp does not require coating and offers a long service life.

The product’s durability and ease of maintenance support reduced life cycle costs and can help lower a project’s environmental impact. Since 2019, Interface has made significant progress in reducing the carbon footprint of nora rubber flooring through innovations in manufacturing, sourcing of raw materials and collaboration with suppliers.