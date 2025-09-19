Versatrim launches Commercial Aluminum Moldings

By FCNews Staff
Henderson, N.C.—Versatrim, a leading molding brand in North America, announced the launch of its new Commercial Aluminum Moldings collection, engineered for performance, safety and style across both commercial and residential flooring projects.

“Our new Commercial Aluminum Moldings reflect Versatrim’s ongoing commitment to providing solutions that balance durability, safety and design flexibility,” said Keith Medick, president and CEO of Versatrim. “We’re excited to bring this innovative line to market for both commercial and residential customers and partners.”

Designed for professional installers, the collection includes stair nosings, 3-in-1 transitions, end caps, reducers, T-moldings, ramps, risers and wall base applications. Each profile is manufactured from durable anodized aluminum in a silver finish, providing edge protection, slip resistance and long-lasting performance in high-traffic environments.

Product highlights include:

  • Stair Nosings: Ridged and zero-lip options designed for safety and traction. ADAcompliant options are available.
  • SlimTrim 3-in-1 Transitions: Flexible solutions for floating flooring systems.
  • End Caps and Edge Moldings: Decorative and protective finishes for exposed flooring edges.
  • Reducers and Ramps: Smooth, sloped transitions to help eliminate trip hazards in commercial spaces.
  • T-Moldings: Precision profiles for clean, same-level transitions.
  • Risers and Wall Bases Solutions: Professional finishing solutions for stairs and vertical applications.
  • Noncombustible line of moldings and ideal choice for your commercial projects.
  • ADA Compliant moldings are available.

In stock profiles ship the next business day from Versatrim’s Henderson facility and are backed by the Versatrim Guarantee: If an order does not ship on time, the next order ships free.

