Stanton Studio makes a grand entrance

By Ken Ryan
HomeCategoriesCarpetStanton Studio makes a grand entrance

The rollout of the Stanton Studio selling system has been well received by flooring retailers who cite the “beautifully crafted” displays that appeal to customers and generate greater profits for the business.

FCNews reached out to several dealers for their thoughts.

Doug Schuitema
DeGraaf Interiors
Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Studio display highlights higher-end, fashion-driven products that should increase our sales and margins. We have sold higher-priced carpet from this for rooms and rugs already. Designers and consumers like the fact that all they need is on one display. RSAs like it also because of the ease of one display and it helps them sell higher-priced product.”

Carl French
Speers Road Broadloom
Oakville, Ontario, Canada

Brilliant marketing by Stanton. Allowing our customer community to save time while shopping for the perfect stair runner or custom rug. The displays are beautifully crafted and welcoming. Many in our design community have commented ‘we love this.’ We have customers thanking us for investing in these displays.”

Kyler Robinson
Sterling Flooring
Anaheim, Calif.

The Stanton Studio system is an elegant showcase for consumers in any budget who are looking for a wide selection of carpet. From solution-dyed polyesters to fine, hand-woven wools, customers can find options that truly suit their needs. It has also streamlined the way we present these choices.”

Tara Ecklund
Avalon Flooring
Cherry Hill, N.J.

Overall, the response has been very positive. In addition to presenting a far superior organizational layout, the images and featured styles pull attention and form inspiration. The display becomes a more cohesive idea center for their projects and prevents the user from becoming overwhelmed. Our RSAs really appreciate the ease of navigation.”

Doug Peeples
Myers Carpet
Nashville, Tenn.

The response so far has been positive. Our RSAs and designers seem to find the display easy to navigate.”

 

 

Michel Vermette
AFS Group
Columbus, Ohio

The new display, due to its size and styling, makes a big visual impact. We have designers always looking at their products. It helps us sell better goods. Our RSAs like the visual showing stair runners and the different trims for rugs. It makes the sale easier. Stanton has a little bit of everything for everyone, and it is a great value.”

Previous article
Mannington to exit residential carpet business
Next article
Higher-ticket products give RSAs the strategic edge they desire

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Column

Serving up a superior customer experience

FCNews Columnist - 0
There are a lot of factors that impact business for flooring specialty retailers. Although some are outside your control—economic conditions and the competitive environment...
Read more
Column

Higher-ticket products give RSAs the strategic edge they desire

FCNews Columnist - 0
In working with over 100 flooring retailers across the country, I’ve observed many commonalities: There is no low-price leader in our industry. People who...
Read more
Carpet

Mannington to exit residential carpet business

FCNews Staff - 0
Salem, N.J.—Mannington Mills announced that it has made the strategic decision to transition out of the residential carpet business and will turn its focus...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Maximize savings with WEX Fuel Card Program

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jA5K5Tl8vCI Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Carpet

Shaw Contract pledges $250,000 to St. Jude

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract is continuing its ongoing partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with a commitment of $250,000 over five years, made in...
Read more
Featured Company

Mohawk embarks on Tunnel to Towers run

FCNews Staff - 0
New York, N.Y.—Recently Mohawk sent a contingent to New York City to participate in the annual Tunnel to Towers (T2T) 5K Run & Walk—with...
Read more

As seen in

October 20, 2025

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X