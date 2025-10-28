Stanton Studio makes a grand entrance

The rollout of the Stanton Studio selling system has been well received by flooring retailers who cite the “beautifully crafted” displays that appeal to customers and generate greater profits for the business.

FCNews reached out to several dealers for their thoughts.

Doug Schuitema

DeGraaf Interiors

Grand Rapids, Mich.

“The Studio display highlights higher-end, fashion-driven products that should increase our sales and margins. We have sold higher-priced carpet from this for rooms and rugs already. Designers and consumers like the fact that all they need is on one display. RSAs like it also because of the ease of one display and it helps them sell higher-priced product.”

Carl French

Speers Road Broadloom

Oakville, Ontario, Canada

“Brilliant marketing by Stanton. Allowing our customer community to save time while shopping for the perfect stair runner or custom rug. The displays are beautifully crafted and welcoming. Many in our design community have commented ‘we love this.’ We have customers thanking us for investing in these displays.”

Kyler Robinson

Sterling Flooring

Anaheim, Calif.

“The Stanton Studio system is an elegant showcase for consumers in any budget who are looking for a wide selection of carpet. From solution-dyed polyesters to fine, hand-woven wools, customers can find options that truly suit their needs. It has also streamlined the way we present these choices.”

Tara Ecklund

Avalon Flooring

Cherry Hill, N.J.

“Overall, the response has been very positive. In addition to presenting a far superior organizational layout, the images and featured styles pull attention and form inspiration. The display becomes a more cohesive idea center for their projects and prevents the user from becoming overwhelmed. Our RSAs really appreciate the ease of navigation.”

Doug Peeples

Myers Carpet

Nashville, Tenn.

“The response so far has been positive. Our RSAs and designers seem to find the display easy to navigate.”

Michel Vermette

AFS Group

Columbus, Ohio

“The new display, due to its size and styling, makes a big visual impact. We have designers always looking at their products. It helps us sell better goods. Our RSAs like the visual showing stair runners and the different trims for rugs. It makes the sale easier. Stanton has a little bit of everything for everyone, and it is a great value.”