Book smart

FCNews rounded up five industry leaders to share the books that have made an indelible impact on their lives—both personally and professionally. Below are their selections.

Benjamin Liebert

executive vice president, Shaw

“The Power of Positive Leadership”

by Jon Gordon

“This book captures a philosophy that has shaped much of how I try to lead. Leadership is about bringing purpose, optimism and belief to every challenge—and helping teams see what’s possible when we move forward together. ‘The Power of Positive Leadership’ reinforces that energy and mindset matter. Culture isn’t built by accident; it’s created every day by how we show up for one another. For me, the idea of ‘One Team’ is at the heart of it all—when people trust each other, believe in the mission and choose positivity even in adversity, that’s when the best results happen.”

Andrea Blackbourn

executive director, Floor Covering Industry Foundation / Women in the Floor Covering Industry

“Presence”

by Amy Cuddy

“Ever walk into a room and feel like you left your confidence at the door? If you’re looking to show up with authenticity and impact—whether in the boardroom, at a trade show or in everyday life—I highly recommend ‘Presence’ by Amy Cuddy. Her actionable strategies for grounding yourself and leading authentically have strengthened my clarity, direction and impact. It’s a powerful read for anyone committed to empowering themselves and others.”

Max Holland

executive vice president, FEI Group

“First, Break All the Rules: What the World’s Greatest Managers Do Differently”

by Marcus Buckingham and Curt Coffman

“Picking a single book was difficult because so many have shaped my career. However, the one that had the most significant early impact was ‘First, Break All the Rules.’ Based on a Gallup study of over 80,000 managers, it arrived in my life just after I was promoted to lead a team. I was struggling to gain traction, and the book revealed that many of my intuitive approaches were ineffective.”

Stephanie Owen

president & CEO, National Wood Flooring Association

“The Five Dysfunctions of a Team”

by Patrick Lencioni

“This was one of the first leadership books I read after stepping into my role as president and CEO of NWFA, and it quickly became a guide for how I build and lead teams. Lencioni’s story-driven framework shows how trust, healthy conflict, commitment, accountability and shared results are all essential to real organizational success. It gave me language for the challenges every leader faces and a roadmap for creating stronger connections. I continue to revisit it as we strengthen our team today and shape the NWFA of the future.”

Scott Humphrey,

CEO, WFCA

“Lead Every Day”

by Randy Gravitt and Mark Miller

“It’s an excellent, step-by-step guide that simplifies what leadership is truly about. Both authors have worked closely with Chick-fil-A, with Mark Miller leading the company’s leadership development initiatives. The book is filled with data-driven insights, real stories and research-based illustrations that Chick-fil-A allowed them to share. Like the authors, Chick-fil-A is dedicated to impacting as many leaders as possible for as long as possible.”

Brian Elias

CEO, Refloor

“The Sticking Point Solution”

by Jay Abraham

“Every company faces roadblocks. The key is transforming those challenges into breakthroughs by uncovering hidden opportunities. At Refloor, we start by looking within our own systems—because there’s always more potential waiting to be found.”