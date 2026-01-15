Marazzi releases 2026 Trend Report

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMarazzi releases 2026 Trend Report

Dallas, Texas—Marazzi has released its 2026 Trend Report, outlining five interior design trends expected to shape residential and commercial spaces in the year ahead.

Previous article
NAHB: Builder sentiment inches higher but still negative
Next article
Unilin to showcase Squareclic at Domotex and TISE

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Domotex 2026 set to open in Hannover with expanded scope

FCNews Staff - 0
Hannover, Germany—Only days remain until the opening of Domotex 2026, which will take place Jan. 19–22 at the Hannover Exhibition Center here. The event...
Read more
News

Antolini debuts its village-style booth at KBIS

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Antolini will debut a new village-style booth concept at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, taking place Feb. 17 here. The village-style...
Read more
Installation

Unilin to showcase Squareclic at Domotex and TISE

FCNews Staff - 0
Hannover, Germany—Unilin Technologies will showcase Squareclic at Domotex and The International Surface Event (TISE), following strong demand for the breakthrough installation technology designed for...
Read more
News

NAHB: Builder sentiment inches higher but still negative

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Builder confidence edged higher at the end of the year but remained firmly in negative territory as construction costs, tariff concerns and affordability...
Read more
Featured Post

FCNnovation awards 2025: Manufacturing technology

Ken Ryan - 0
FCNews unveiled the winners of its fifth annual FCNnovation Awards—a program designed to recognize and showcase some of the most innovative new products and technologies...
Read more
Featured Post

Market Pulse: Retailers tout top-performing laminates

Reginald Tucker - 0
The resurgence that began to take hold in the U.S. laminate flooring category just a few short years ago is picking up steam as...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X