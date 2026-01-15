Marazzi releases 2026 Trend Report

The report explores each trend’s inspiration and shows how it is expressed across Marazzi’s tile collections. Together, the trends reflect a balance of design expression, functionality and modern lifestyle needs.

“Through the power of design, freedom of self-expression comes to life alongside a balance between practicality and aesthetics,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design at Dal-Tile, parent company of Marazzi. “Our surroundings shape both physical and emotional well-being. Creating spaces with intention and positive presence drives my passion for design.”

Halbert said her global travel continues to influence Marazzi’s creative direction. She cited inspiration drawn from design studios in Venice, historic ruins in modern-day Turkey and architecture found in cities such as Shanghai and Seattle.

“Each destination informs how I approach product development,” Halbert said. “I aim to fuse styles, techniques and eras into collections that feel transportive yet remain relevant for modern living. Each design strikes a balance between luxury, comfort and authenticity.”

Marazzi USA has served as a style leader in the tile industry for more than 40 years. Its products help consumers express individuality and push creative boundaries.

The Marazzi Trend Report 2026 is available for download now.