Unilin to showcase Squareclic at Domotex and TISE

Hannover, Germany—Unilin Technologies will showcase Squareclic at Domotex and The International Surface Event (TISE), following strong demand for the breakthrough installation technology designed for precise checkerboard flooring layouts.

Squareclic is engineered to support easy, accurate and durable checkerboard installations without the need for additional installation tools. The technology uses an integrated insert that mechanically fixes each tile in position, ensuring consistent square alignment throughout the installation process.

Checkerboard layouts make a strong design statement but often present alignment challenges. Squareclic addresses this issue by preventing movement between panels during installation. The insert locks tiles into place and maintains alignment over time, reducing the risk of shifting.

By integrating the function of a separate alignment tool directly into the flooring panel, Squareclic improves ease of installation, particularly for DIY users. Installers can remove the insert at the end of the product’s life cycle, supporting sustainability efforts without compromising performance.

“Checkerboard patterns look fantastic, but they leave little margin for error,” said Floris Koopmans, sales and marketing director at Unilin. “Squareclic reduces the risk of shifting panels while making installation easier. The integrated insert locks into the adjacent panel and ensures precise alignment. The result is a floor that looks exactly as intended, even years later. Squareclic reflects how we turn market needs into practical technologies that balance design freedom with technical reliability.”

Squareclic is compatible with Unilin’s existing click systems, allowing manufacturers to integrate the technology into current product platforms with minimal adjustments. The insert can be pre-installed during production, which further simplifies on-site installation. Installers only need to angle in the panels to complete the floor.

The technology works with products made with or without an attached pad. This gives manufacturers greater flexibility in product design and positioning.