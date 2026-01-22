Southwest Market soars to new heights

Arlington, Texas—Just feet from the home ballpark of MLB’s Texas Rangers, Lori Kisner appropriately used a baseball term to describe the success of the 2026 Southwest Flooring Market.

“We hit it out of the park this year,” Kisner, co-founder and managing partner of Market Maker Events, the producer of the Southwest Flooring Market, told FCNews.

Ninety minutes into day one and the Southwest Flooring Market had already surpassed the previous year’s attendance figures. What a difference a year makes. Unlike 2025, when a snow/ice storm kept many attendees away, this year’s group was welcomed by sunshine and 80-degree temperatures—weather that reflected the optimistic feeling inside the Loews Arlington Hotel.

“By 10:30 on the first morning we had already registered more people than we did all last year—400 attendees in the first 90 minutes,” Kisner said. “The sense I got is there are a lot of people who are more optimistic about the economy than I have heard in a long time. Last year it was tariffs, tariffs, tariffs. This year people are more optimistic about an improving economy.”

Anchor tenant Shaw Industries occupied its own space at the show, where it unveiled a slew of new offerings across its family of brands—Shaw Floors, Anderson Tuftex and COREtec. Down below, 50 vendors exhibited their wares amid swarms of dealers. “I personally walked by every booth to see if there were any vendors just sitting there by themselves and couldn’t find one,” Kisner said. “Everyone had a buyer at the booth, which is almost unheard of at a trade show.”

The regional show appealed to vendors because of what they see as a more intimate setting. “We don’t have that many regionals left,” said Mitch White, vice president of key accounts and promotional sales for Stanton Design. “This is a good way to kick off the show season. If it wasn’t a good show, we wouldn’t be here. But it’s a good show and we stand out. We’re one of the only carpet mills here, and the others are more niche-like. On the other hand, we’re one of many hard surface suppliers.”

With Revolution Mills making a big push in hard surfaces this year, doubling the number of SKUs, managing partner Zach Kennedy said he was especially pleased to see action around his space. “We have customers here from as far away as Kansas and Oklahoma to see us,” he said. “It’s not just a Dallas metro market turnout; it’s surrounding states as well. There’s strength in numbers; we have a better shot of people seeing us here.”

Flooring dealer Blake Huddleston, manager of BLH Floors, Southlake, Texas, said he regularly comes to the Southwest Flooring Market “to see my customers, my friends, my competitors—who are my friends—but mainly to network.”

Huddleston said the Dallas market has evolved over the years, but in a good way. “Ten years ago, everyone was in different hotel rooms, more spread out. It was hard to see them all. Having it in this venue is better for business.”

Emboldened by the turnout, Kisner said the regional show model is alive and well. “Regionals serve a purpose,” she said. “You cannot expect every buyer in the country to be at Vegas for that one week in late January. There is a reason Mohawk and Shaw do regional shows; it’s because they work; you have to take it to the dealers. Dealers can drive in, work this show for a day and drive out the next day.”

Regional markets matter

Kisner elaborated on the importance of regional shows, arguing they are no longer options, but are strategic.

“Retailers today don’t have the luxury of extended travel or time away from their business,” she said. “Regional markets like the Southwest Flooring Market remove that friction. Instead of losing a full week, retailers gain a highly efficient sourcing experience that fits the reality of today’s business. With minimal travel time, dealers can focus on what matters most.”

To wit:

Reviewing new product launches

Comparing programs across manufacturers and distributors

Making informed buying decisions without disrupting daily operations

According to Kisner, dealers are looking for:

Products that sell quickly and clearly (performance + value + design)

Reliable availability and fulfillment (less guessing, fewer surprises)

Programs that support profit (not just volume)

Partners who are accessible (real people, real solutions)

A sourcing moment that doesn’t derail operations.

“As the wholesale channel continues to evolve, relationships matter more than ever,” Kisner said. “Regional markets create space for real conversations—about availability, logistics, merchandising support and how suppliers can help retailers win in their local markets. These aren’t surface-level meetings; they’re working sessions that set the tone for the year ahead.”

The benefits don’t end there. Retailers who attend regional markets position themselves to start the year prepared—with fresh product, aligned partners and a clear plan, Kisner said. That’s one of the key objectives of the Southwest market: delivering a focused, efficient environment where retailers can source smarter, strengthen partnerships and return home ready to execute. “In today’s market, success isn’t about seeing everything, it’s about seeing the right things, in the right amount of time, with the right partners. That’s the value regional flooring markets deliver,” Kisner said.

Kisner concluded by saying that 2026 can be seen as a year of momentum, albeit one that favors the businesses that plan earlier, source smarter and invest in the partnerships that deliver consistency. “In today’s market, the advantage doesn’t always go to the biggest player—it goes to the player who’s most prepared.”