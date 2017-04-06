TCNA 2017 Handbook addresses wide spectrum of issues

Orlando, Fla.—This year’s TCNA Handbook for Ceramic, Glass and Stone Tile Installation will include many noteworthy changes to existing language as well as new sections, according to the Tile Council of North America (TCNA). All are aimed at providing more guidance, and improving understanding and problem solving with regard to tile installations.

New sections to the handbook include “Tile Layout Considerations” and “System Modularity,” which are geared more toward those involved in tile selection and design, explained Eric Astrachan, TCNA executive director and handbook committee chairman. Of the various revisions to handbook’s existing language, Astrachan noted the further explanation of substrate flatness requirements, which he called “essential but too-often ignored.”

Other noteworthy changes include significantly more information on how to avoid the undesirable effects of wall-wash lighting on tile installations, new “Visual Inspection of Tilework” and “Design Considerations When Specifying Tile” sections, significant changes to the EJ171 movement joint guidelines and a new method for tiling an exterior deck or balcony over unoccupied space (tile and stone versions).

To purchase the 2017 TCNA Handbook look for its release in late April at www.tcnatile.com.