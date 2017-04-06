Back To Homepage

TCNA 2017 Handbook addresses wide spectrum of issues

April 06, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-04-05 at 11.08.30 AMOrlando, Fla.—This year’s TCNA Handbook for Ceramic, Glass and Stone Tile Installation will include many noteworthy changes to existing language as well as new sections, according to the Tile Council of North America (TCNA). All are aimed at providing more guidance, and improving understanding and problem solving with regard to tile installations.

New sections to the handbook include “Tile Layout Considerations” and “System Modularity,” which are geared more toward those involved in tile selection and design, explained Eric Astrachan, TCNA executive director and handbook committee chairman. Of the various revisions to handbook’s existing language, Astrachan noted the further explanation of substrate flatness requirements, which he called “essential but too-often ignored.”

Other noteworthy changes include significantly more information on how to avoid the undesirable effects of wall-wash lighting on tile installations, new “Visual Inspection of Tilework” and “Design Considerations When Specifying Tile” sections, significant changes to the EJ171 movement joint guidelines and a new method for tiling an exterior deck or balcony over unoccupied space (tile and stone versions).

To purchase the 2017 TCNA Handbook look for its release in late April at www.tcnatile.com.

Tags
2017 handbookflooringFloorsinstallationstoneTCNATile
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Pompo earns top Coverings Advocate Leader prize

Jamul, Calif.—Donato Pompo, tile and stone expert consultant, a member of the Floor Covering Institute, and founder and owner of Ceramic Tile And Stone Consultants and the University of Ceramic Tile

Read More

Stevens Omni hires technical specialist

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada—Stevens Omni has tapped Carl Sonego as the company’s technical specialist. This position represents a very significant investment by Stevens Omni to continue to improve its technical expertise

Read More

FloorFolio expands wood line of LVT

Edison, N.J.—FloorFolio will be increasing its wood vinyl offerings with the addition of the Maplewood collection. “We are excited about this new exclusive design,” said Michael Freedman, president and CEO,

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.