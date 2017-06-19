Back To Homepage

Abbey Carpet’s new consumer website provides digital solutions

June 19, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-06-20 at 4.02.34 PMBonita Springs, Fla.—Abbey Carpet Co. aims to help franchise members of Abbey Carpet & Floor and Floors To Go build brand awareness, connect with the online consumer and drive customer traffic through the use of a new consumer website. This updated site is built on a smart technology platform, which allows for flexibility, customization and updates to keep up with the ever-changing world of retail business technology.

Since the launch of the company’s new consumer website on April 4, members have seen increases in website traffic as well as more time being spent on their sites as consumers interact with relevant flooring content, according to Abbey Carpet Co. The addition of the room visualizer, gallery pages and an online showroom also aim to help engage consumers and entice them to learn more from their local Abbey Carpet & Floor or Floors To Go retailer.

Complementing the technology aspect, the website’s layout was designed to be crisp, clean, inviting and easy to navigate. Flooring is shown throughout the site in a full-screen format to help inspire the online consumer and create a vision of the endless flooring possibilities.

The site will continue to be enhanced with additional custom content for each member as they choose.

