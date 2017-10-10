MSI assists victims of Hurricane Harvey

Houston—M S International (MSI) has donated to Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery efforts through the American Red Cross and other disaster relief organizations.

MSI employees and the MSI Charitable Trust joined forces to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. “We were heartbroken to see the devastation caused by this catastrophic hurricane and knew we wanted to help,” said Manu Shah, CEO of MSI. “I’m proud and humbled by the generosity of our employees. Their thoughtful donations echo MSI’s deep-rooted commitment to humanitarian efforts.”

MSI is headquartered in Orange, Calif., but has dozens of showrooms and distribution centers across the United States including one in Houston. “Our Houston facility suffered only minor damage, but our employees, customers and partners weren’t all as fortunate,” said Rajesh Shah, president of MSI. “We hope this donation will support them—and others—as they begin to rebuild in Harvey’s aftermath.”

