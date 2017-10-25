Back To Homepage

Tarkett named finalist in LearningScapes award competition

October 25, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

TarkettSolon, Ohio—Tarkett North America is supporting and participating in the Association for Learning Environments’ (A4LE) LearningScapes 2017, to be held Oct. 26–29 in Atlanta. The manufacturer is a Platinum-level sponsor of the LearningScapes which is designed to bring together those who plan, design, equip, furnish and maintain places where students learn. Tarkett has also been named a finalist for the event’s annual Solution Provider Award.

A highlight of LearningScapes is SchoolsNext, a forward-thinking approach to K–12 school design that allows middle and high school students to design their ideal learning environments. In A4LE’s SchoolsNext, students are challenged to plan and design sustainable and resilient learning spaces that encourage innovation, critical thinking and collaboration. Students from the Award of Excellence winning team are invited to present their designs at LearningScapes and receive a winner’s grant from Tarkett. Curriculum associated with SchoolsNext includes creative lesson plans utilizing STEM and STEAM in a project-based learning format.

The Collaborative for High Performance Schools (CHPS) works closely with A4LE and will be celebrating its 15th anniversary during the conference. John Sumlin, Tarkett’s vice president strategic accounts – sales, serves on the CHPS board and is closely involved with A4LE.

“The work A4LE and CHPS is doing is so valuable for the future of our students,” Sumlin said. “These organizations work daily to improve and help foster the creation of well-designed schools to improve learning for all students. We work with A4LE throughout the year through their regional and state chapters, and it’s wonderful to see the culmination of their work at LearningScapes. Great schools matter. As a supplier, we make products that contribute to better learning environments, and by our working with these valuable associations, we’re doing good together for our students.”

Tags
award competitioncommercialeducationfinalistflooringFloorsLearningScapesTarkett
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Tarkett named finalist in LearningScapes award competition

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett North America is supporting and participating in the Association for Learning Environments’ (A4LE) LearningScapes 2017, to be held Oct. 26–29 in Atlanta. The manufacturer is a Platinum-level sponsor of

Read More

Gilford Johnson Flooring to purchase Mastercraft

Jeffersonville, Ind.—Gilford Johnson Flooring, a portfolio company of Blue Equity, has purchased Mastercraft Flooring Distributors, one of South Florida’s leading floor covering distributors. “Mastercraft is the perfect partner for Gilford

Read More

Laticrete named one of Connecticut’s top family-owned businesses

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has been honored by Hartford Business Journal at its 2017 Family Business Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in family-owned businesses across the Northeastern region. “This award pays tribute

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

Close